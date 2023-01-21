Read full article on original website
Lakers News: NBA Confirms Russell Westbrook Should Have Been Called for Late Game Violation
The Last Two-Minute Report shows the Grizzlies could have potentially tied up the game.
Lakers Trade Acquisition Rui Hachimura's Status vs. Clippers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Rui Hachimura vs. the LA Clippers
Lakers News: LeBron James Trade That Could Create New NBA Big Three
What happens if King James is still unhappy this summer?
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
Los Angeles Lakers And San Antonio Spurs Still Discussing A Russell Westbrook Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could still do business regarding Russell Westbrook.
Rate the Trade: Warriors Land Veteran Shooter
Could the Golden State Warriors make this deal with the Utah Jazz?
Nets' Nic Claxton says Warriors 'weren't ready to play' after Sunday's win
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has done a considerable amount of talking this season. But, he has been able to back up that talk and then some with the way that some people are touting him as a MIP (most improved player) and DPOY (defensive play of the year) candidate.
Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line
Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt
Injury Report: Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Nets
Steph Curry is expected to play in the Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets game
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
FOX43.com
Joel Embiid is lurking in the NBA MVP race once again | Locked On 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — After missing time early in the season and dealing with the absences of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey for extended stretches, it appeared Joel Embiid might be on the outside looking in of the 2023 NBA MVP race. But after averaging 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in December leading Philadelphia to a tie for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid is right back in the thick of that race.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Warriors' Struggles
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry knows why the team is struggling
LeBron James Doubles Down on His Stance About Shannon Sharpe
After the Fox analyst got into a courtside incident during Friday’s Lakers game with the father of Ja Morant, James posted a message of support for Sharpe.
Lakers News: Pundit Proposes Trading LeBron James For All-Star Hawks Guard
Would LA be amenable for a full factory reset?
Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
BREAKING: Lakers And Wizards Reportedly Make A Trade
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards have made a trade.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to trade for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.
Bill Simmons Flames Shannon Sharpe For Courtside Altercation With Grizzlies
Bill Simmons makes a statement after Shannon Sharpe incident during Lakers game.
