FOX43.com

Joel Embiid is lurking in the NBA MVP race once again | Locked On 76ers

PHILADELPHIA — After missing time early in the season and dealing with the absences of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey for extended stretches, it appeared Joel Embiid might be on the outside looking in of the 2023 NBA MVP race. But after averaging 35.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in December leading Philadelphia to a tie for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, Embiid is right back in the thick of that race.
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline just a few days away (February 9), the New York Knicks sit in seventh place in the East at 25-23. The team needs to make some moves and have some things break their way to put together a team that can get into the playoffs (not just the play-in) and become a contender. The Knicks’ dream trade deadline scenario involves them using the assets they don’t really want or need to make the team better without giving away any key pieces or too many draft picks in the future. Here are the Knicks trades that can make that happen.
