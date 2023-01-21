Judge denies motion to dismiss charges for man accused of killing daughter of former lawmaker

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
Oregon woman sentenced for lying to federal agent after buying gun her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using to kill 2 men
A woman who bought a gun that her boyfriend, a convicted felon, is accused of using nine days later to fatally shoot two people was sentenced Monday to probation for providing false information to a federal agent. Authorities found texts from Amber Ann Silvaz’s cellphone to her boyfriend as she...
Wbaltv.com
Federal judge sentences man to prison in killings of woman, her 7-year-old son
Families of a woman and her son killed in 2015 waited seven years for justice that they said finally came Wednesday. A federal judge sentenced Andre Briscoe to life without parole in connection with the killings of 31-year-old Jennifer Jeffrey Browne and her 7-year-old son, Kester. Federal District Judge Richard...
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During Attack
Juan Bravo-Torres admitted in court Wednesday to attacking his daughters with a knife, according to the State Attorney's Office of Brevard and Seminole Counties. He'll spend life in prison without the possibility of parole, and avoid the death penalty. A Florida man will spend the rest of his life in...
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
Kayla Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her body was found a week later.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Arrested over $40, dead of pneumonia in an Alabama jail. Family claims woman denied basic care.
The father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will get his day in court next year on allegations jail nurses never treated the ailing inmate, even as she became so weak she couldn’t stand or walk. Autumn Harris was 34 when she died in the...
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Convicted Of Murdering Three 8-Year-Old Boys In An Alleged “Satanic Ritual” Wants New Forensic Testing To Prove He’s Innocent
Attorneys for the West Memphis Three’s Damien Echols is pushing the Arkansas Supreme Court to reexamine evidence from the 1993 murder of three 8-year-old boys to exonerate him of his conviction. Echols, Jason Baldwin, and Jessie Misskelley were branded the West Memphis Three after they were convicted in 1994...
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Inmate Who Couldn't Afford $100 Bail Starved To Death ln Jail, Lawsuit Says
The family of 50-year-old Larry Eugene Price filed a wrongful-death lawsuit after he lost over 100 pounds and died while detained at Sebastian County Detention Center.
Speculation that Bryan Kohberger has ‘co-defendant’ in Idaho murders case debunked
A prominent attorney has debunked speculation that suspected killer Bryan Kohberger had an accomplice in the stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students.Duncan Levin, a former assistant district attorney in the Manhattan DA’s office and attorney at Levin & Associates, spoke to The Independent about the criminal case against the 28-year-old criminology PhD student.Mr Kohberger is facing the death penalty on charges of murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.Last week, Mr Kohberger’s attorney Ann Taylor filed a discovery request in the case, asking the judge to order the...
Jesus Take The Wheel: Young Thug Allegedly Handed Percocet By Co-Defendant In Courtoom– Lawyer Claims He Had No Clue What Was Handed Over
Young Thug reportedly handed Percocet in open court by co-defendant, lawyer says he had no clue what was handed to him.
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
Alec Baldwin Will Not Face Charges for Shooting of ‘Rust’ Director
Following the news that Alec Baldwin is being charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set in 2021, it’s been reported that the actor will not be charged for the shooting of the film’s director, Joel Souza.
coloradopolitics.com
Judge refuses to dismiss inmate's lawsuit against prison officials who allegedly denied care
An inmate who allegedly vomited "thick black blood" and had to be hospitalized may sue prison officials for failing to address his severe medical needs, a federal judge ruled earlier this month. John Hibbs, who is incarcerated in Fremont Correctional Facility, reportedly collapsed in February 2019. He was then transported...
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral Parlor
The family-owned Sunset Mesa funeral parlor operating out of Montrose, Colorado was dissecting and selling parts of over 550 corpses without permission, according to testimony that was heard last week in a sentencing trial. 46-year-old Megan Hess, the former funeral home owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on January 3rd, 2023. This is a huge victory for the victims who have had the bodies of their loved ones desecrated.
Manhunt underway after five men escape from jail in stolen car
A manhunt is underway after five men escaped from a Missouri jail in a stolen car. The St Francois County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement that on Tuesday 17 January at around 7pm, the five inmates at the St Francois County Detention Center entered a “secured cell”. “From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force. The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground,” police said. “The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured...
Comments / 0