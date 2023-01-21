Read full article on original website
Buffalo visits Ball State on 5-game road slide
Buffalo Bulls (9-10, 3-3 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-6, 4-2 MAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ball State -5.5; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo travels to Ball State looking to stop its five-game road skid. The Cardinals are 8-0 in home games. Ball State ranks ninth in the MAC with...
3 Bruins Have Internal Options to Replace Tomas Nosek
After avoiding injuries for the first half of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins‘ luck appears to be running out. It appears the Black and Gold avoided a big injury to defenseman Brandon Carlo in their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Jan. 19, but two days later, the Bruins announced that they were not as lucky with fourth-line center Tomas Nosek.
Breaking: NHL Coach Fired In Controversial Move Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks announced a major coaching shakeup on Sunday. The Canucks have fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and assistant coach Trent Cull, general manager Patrik Allvin said this afternoon. Former NHL standout Rick Tocchet has been named the team's new head coach. Tocchet, 58, ...
Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game
Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win over...
Maple Leafs play the Rangers after Nylander's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after William Nylander's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs' 5-2 win. Toronto has an 18-3-4...
Bulls face the Pacers, aim for 4th straight victory
Chicago Bulls (22-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-25, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Indiana. The Pacers are 2-3 against Central Division opponents....
Oilers try to keep win streak alive, host the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-3, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers will try to keep a six-game win streak going when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Edmonton is 27-18-3 overall and 12-11-2 at home. The Oilers have...
Flames beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT, spoil Gaudreau's return
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube scored at 2:25 of overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Andrew Mangiapane had a goal and two assists, and Nazem Kadri and Walker Duehr also scored for the Flames. Dan Vladar stopped 22 shots to improve to 10-4-4 this season.
Sacramento and Toronto meet in cross-conference matchup
Toronto Raptors (21-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (27-19, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in cross-conference play. The Kings have gone 16-10 at home. Sacramento is 5-6 in games decided by less...
Buffalo 3, Dallas 2
Dallas1010—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Benn 19 (Pavelski, Hintz), 1:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Dahlin 14 (Mittelstadt), 11:29. Penalties_Thompson, BUF (High Sticking), 1:23; Suter, DAL (Tripping), 3:41; Hintz, DAL (High Sticking), 12:14. Second Period_None. Penalties_None. Third Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson 22 (Skinner, Thompson), 1:44. 4, Dallas, Robertson 32 (Pavelski), 5:58. Penalties_Robertson, DAL...
Phoenix faces Charlotte, seeks 4th straight victory
Charlotte Hornets (13-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (24-24, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix comes into a matchup with Charlotte as winners of three games in a row. The Suns are 17-7 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.8...
No. 5 UConn 94, DePaul 51
UCONN (18-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 54.412, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Lopez-Senechal 4-8, Juhasz 0-2, Griffin 0-2, Muhl 0-1, Bettencourt 0-1, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Muhl 2, DeBerry 2, Juhasz 1) Turnovers: 20 (Muhl 6, Griffin 4, Edwards 3, Juhasz 2, DeBerry 2, Lopez-Senechal 1, Patterson 1, Bettencourt 1)
Coming Together and Winning the Division
The wins keep coming for the Edmonton Oilers and the team is starting to play a lot more like the way we thought they would at the start of the season. Grabbing six straight wins is impressive regardless of who your opponents are but the Oiler’s heater has featured more than a couple of wildly impressive performances.
Houston 119, Minnesota 114
MINNESOTA (114) Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, McDaniels 4-11 1-2 10, Gobert 5-8 5-7 15, Edwards 9-20 7-9 31, Russell 11-23 2-2 30, Ryan 1-3 0-0 3, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Knight 2-5 0-0 4, Nowell 3-8 0-0 7, Rivers 4-8 1-2 10. Totals 41-91 16-22 114. HOUSTON (119) Eason 5-8...
Florida visits Pittsburgh in Eastern Conference action
Florida Panthers (23-20-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-8, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -150, Panthers +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Florida Panthers meet in Eastern Conference action. Pittsburgh has a 23-15-8 record overall and a...
Scoreboard roundup -- 1/22/23
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:. New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1 (OT) Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Utah 120, Charlotte 102
CHARLOTTE (102) McDaniels 4-9 1-2 9, Washington 1-7 1-2 3, Plumlee 5-6 8-11 18, Hayward 4-7 3-4 11, Rozier 9-23 3-5 23, Thor 0-3 2-2 2, Jones 2-2 0-0 4, Richards 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 5-7 1-2 11, McGowens 0-7 2-2 2, Smith Jr. 6-11 3-4 15. Totals 38-85 24-34 102.
Top scorers meet in Philadelphia-Brooklyn matchup
Brooklyn Nets (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant meet when Philadelphia faces Brooklyn. Embiid leads the NBA averaging 33.6 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
Bruins Continue To Shine-Take On Montreal Next
One of the hottest teams in hockey skated to another win as the Bruins shut out the Sharks 4-0 in Boston. Hampus Lindholm opened the scoring seven minutes into the game while Charlie McAvoy and Nick Foligno added second period goals. David Pastrnak netted his 36th goal of the season...
Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup against Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks (24-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (23-24, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Atlanta. He ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 30.7 points per game. The Thunder have gone 14-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
