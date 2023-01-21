Read full article on original website
WISN
Light snow expected across SE Wisconsin Wednesday
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. More snow is coming to southeast Wisconsin. Light snow is expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The temperatures will be near freezing, so salt will work well. One to 3 inches is expected...
WISN
Read: Gov. Tony Evers' 2023 State of the State address
Honorable Supreme Court Justices, Tribal Nation leaders, constitutional officers, Maj. Gen. Knapp, members of the Wisconsin National Guard and active and retired members of our armed forces, cabinet members, Sen. President Kapenga, Majority Leader LeMahieu, Minority Leader Agard, Speaker Vos, and Minority Leader Neubauer, legislators, distinguished guests, and to all of the Wisconsinites joining us, whether you’re here in the gallery or watching from home, thanks so much for being here tonight.
WISN
No ice on Lake Michigan could mean more lake effect snow
MILWAUKEE — As of Jan. 22, Lake Michigan has only 7% of ice cover. That is well below the 20% average for late January. The lack of ice is due to the above-average water temperature. Currently, Lake Michigan's temperature is 38 degrees. Sarah Marquardt, a hydrologist with the National...
WISN
Milwaukee Chinese community: 'This incident is so tragic'
MILWAUKEE — Lunar New Year celebrations turned somber when authorities say a gunman killed 10 people and wounded 10 more at a Southern California ballroom dance studio late Saturday. The tragedy shocked the Asian American community and impacted Chinese leaders in Milwaukee. "Each incident is so tragic that it...
WISN
UW System spokesman: TikTok app will be restricted on System-owned devices
WASHINGTON — In response to WISN 12 News Political Director Matt Smith's question, the spokesman for UW System said, "UW System will be restricting the TikTok application on System-owned devices. This came following a letter to University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman from Wisconsin's GOP Congressional delegation calling...
