myleaderpaper.com
Potosi man hurt in crash near De Soto
A Potosi man was injured early Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 5:50 a.m., Caleb G. Minter, 33, of Potosi was driving a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe and failed to...
myleaderpaper.com
Big River Ambulance gets new ambulance, power lift stretchers
The Big River Ambulance District has a new ambulance, plus another one on the way. In addition, plans are in the works to replace House 1 in Cedar Hill. Chief Scott Fisher said the new Dodge ambulance cost $283,140 and was delivered Jan. 10. He said on Jan. 13 that...
myleaderpaper.com
Kenneth D. ‘Sonny’ Page, 86, De Soto
Kenneth D. “Sonny” Page, 86, of De Soto died Jan. 21, 2023, in Festus. Mr. Page enjoyed working on classic cars and trucks, hunting, fishing and playing cards. Born Sept. 3, 1936, in Festus, he was the son of the late Myrtle (Moss) and Francis Page. He is...
KMOV
SLMPD: Man dies after fleeing from police, crashing in North City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a county officer tried to pull him over. The man did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.
1 dead in crash at Riverview and Chambers in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A man died in a crash late Monday morning in north St. Louis while attempting to evade police. According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident started in north county just after 11:30 a.m. and ended inside the city.
Pedestrian struck and killed after two-car crash Saturday evening
A pedestrian was struck and killed after a two-car crash Saturday evening.
KMOV
Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man, Byrnes Mill woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County
A Fenton man and a Byrnes Mill woman were injured Thursday morning, Jan. 19, in a two-vehicle accident on I-44 west of Berry Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 11:05 a.m., Carlos L. Flores, 19, of Fenton was driving an eastbound 2002 Toyota Corolla...
Man injured after shooting at St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating the scene of a shooting Sunday evening at a local gas station that left a man injured. Police said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. at 3165 S. Kingshighway at the Conoco gas station, which is blocks away from Tower Grove Park near Central Visual Performing Arts High School.
myleaderpaper.com
Betty J. (Heiland) Gillman, 92, Cedar Hill
Betty J. (Heiland) Gillman, 92, of Cedar Hill died Jan. 12, 2023, in Cedar Hill. Mrs. Gillman had a contagious smile and loved dancing. She was a talented cook and an avid reader. Born Nov. 16, 1930, in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of the late George and Josephine (Deruntz) Heiland. She was preceded in death by her husband: Adolph Gillman.
Crews investigating fatal crash Saturday night near I-70
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Saturday night on St. Charles Rock Road near I-70.
myleaderpaper.com
Bernice E. Deaton, 96, De Soto
Bernice E. Deaton, 96, of De Soto died Jan. 20, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center. Ms. Deaton was an active member of First Baptist Church in De Soto. She enjoyed playing bridge and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball. Born July 10, 1926, in Poplar Bluff, she was the daughter of the late Ada Belle (Kearby) and Victor Rice. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lestor Deaton.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
myleaderpaper.com
Danny Wayne Watson, 70, Festus
Danny Wayne Watson, 70, of Festus died Jan. 22, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Home in Festus. Mr. Watson was born Aug. 7, 1952, in Poplar Bluff, the son of the late Helen (Baker) and Robert Watson. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jeane Genevieve (Carrow) Watson. He...
mymoinfo.com
Chief Lewis on recent tampering of fire hydrant
(Festus) Last week thousands of gallons of water was released on Shapiro Drive in Festus after vandals tampered with a fire hydrant. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the incident happened during the early morning hours last Tuesday. My MO Info · KJ012023C.WAV. The vandalism is a violation of...
myleaderpaper.com
JoAnn Crane, 69, Barnhart
JoAnn Crane, 69, of Barnhart died Jan. 22, 2023, at her home. Mrs. Crane was born Aug. 7, 1953, in LaSalle, Ill., the daughter of the late Anna (Grzeskowiac) and Joseph Hauptman. She is survived by her husband: Rick Eugene Crane of Barnhart; four children: Annisa (Kristian) Wileman of Arnold,...
myleaderpaper.com
Boys reportedly damage gate at Arnold rec center outdoor pool
Arnold Police are trying to identify two boys who reportedly broke into the outdoor pool area at the Arnold Recreation Center, 1695 Missouri State Road. They allegedly were seen playing on the water slides, and rec center employees chased them away before officers arrived, Arnold Police reported. Employees called police...
KSDK
1 dead, 3 injured after crash involving stolen Hyundai in St. Louis
A man is dead after a crash in south St. Louis. According to police, accident reconstruction was requested to the scene of a crash.
myleaderpaper.com
Alice M. (Hagan) Krshul, 93, Cedar Hill
Alice M. (Hagan) Krshul, 93, of Cedar Hill died Jan. 11, 2023. Mrs. Krshul loved life and had strong faith. She also loved spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her wisdom and laughter. Born Sept. 3, 1929, in Byrnesville, she was the daughter of the late Margaret (Forthman) and James Hagan.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff Bullock Speaks About Jail Break
(Farmington) Four of the five inmates that escaped last week from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington remain in custody in Ohio, awaiting extradition back to Missouri. St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock says they aren’t sure at this point as to when the four will be back in Farmington.
