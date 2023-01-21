ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man died Monday after fleeing from police officers and crashing off the road in north St. Louis, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man was driving in St. Louis County on Chambers Road when a county officer tried to pull him over. The man did not stop, and a county detective driving an unmarked vehicle then attempted to pull him over on Dunn Road.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO