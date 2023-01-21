ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 44

A’shadeeyah
1d ago

Finally they cleaned that swamp up🐊 However you learn something everyday for example i didn’t know the Bronx River was a fresh water river and the only freshwater river in NYC🗽🐬🐬

Reply
6
Jackson
1d ago

well someone should help him get out of there. dirty needles and used diapers can't be good for a dolphin

Reply
4
David Dr.Penquin
1d ago

Not a good place for a dolphin ,he's likely to be mugged or pushed Infront of a boat.

Reply(7)
5
 

