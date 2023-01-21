Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
WFAA
'Very sickening': What Jerry Jones said after another Cowboys' playoff loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones echoed the sentiment of Dallas fans on Sunday night after his team lost to the San Francisco 49ers - again - in the NFC playoffs: "This is very sickening," Jones told reporters immediately after the loss. "Our team is one that...
WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him
The Philadelphia Eagles are in full control in their NFL Divisional Round matchup. That won’t stop Nick Sirianni from yelling... The post WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him appeared first on Outsider.
While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s
Things could get awfully loud in Kansas City this weekend for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The post While Complimenting Jaguars Fans, Trevor Lawrence May Have Struck a Nerve With Kansas City’s appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic Accident
There is tragic news coming out of Pensacola, Florida, where former National Football League star Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he saved his children from drowning, according to TMZ.
Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out
Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Eli Manning showered with boos, middle fingers when shown at Eagles game
Eli Manning egged on the booing Eagles fans, who threw up the double birds to acknowledge the former Giants QB’s viral moment, when shown on the big screen at Saturday’s game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up
It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule
The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jason Kelce’s 3-year-old daughter was beyond adorable singing the Eagles’ fight song after big win
Saturday night belonged to the Philadelphia Eagles alone. Whereas the New York Giants had their share of hotel water, broken chains, and contact lens mishaps — sparking team legend Lawrence Taylor to want to put the pads on — Philadelphia laid the Giants’ flaws out for all the world to see.
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water
It looks like the New York Giants don’t have water in their team hotel in Philadelphia, according to an ESPN... The post New York Giants Team Hotel in Philadelphia Conveniently Doesn’t Have Water appeared first on Outsider.
The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it
NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
