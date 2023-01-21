ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Elon Musk says Twitter will roll out ad-free subscriptions for a higher fee in coming weeks

By Insider Inc.
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJ4Hq_0kMnhLZC00
Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress in Detroit, Michigan.

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

  • Elon Musk said a paid ad-free model for Twitter users will soon be available.
  • The billionaire said in a tweet Saturday that ads are "too frequent" and "too big."
  • The subscription would join the platform's other paid model, Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk wants to give Twitter users a way to bypass advertisements he says are "too frequent" and "too big" — but at a cost.

The billionaire Twitter owner wrote in a tweet Saturday that the company will launch a "higher priced subscription that allows zero ads" in the coming weeks.

The paid subscription would join Twitter Blue, a model in which users pay a fee to receive a verified blue checkmark, as well as access to features like an edit button. Twitter Blue currently costs $11 a month for mobile iOS and Android access, and $8 for desktop users. The cost for the ad-free tier was not immediately clear.

The forthcoming subscription comes as Musk continues to find himself in hot water with advertisers since his takeover in October 2022. Many are expressing concern around the executive's unpredictability and disdain for content moderation, while others pull their ads altogether.

In November, several brands announced they would pause advertising on Twitter , including General Motors, Volkswagen, Audi, and Pfizer, among others. And while Musk has attempted to assuage their concerns in meetings, hesitancy remains. According to The Information , the ad-buying company Group M has cut spending on the social platform by as much as 50%.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported Musk will be required as early as this month to make the first interest payment on the $13 billion loan he took out to complete the $44 billion purchase of Twitter, leaving the company in a precarious financial position.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 21

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Why would anyone in their right mind, pay for unregulated Conspiracy Theories, Misinformation, Racism and Bigotry on Twitter?

Reply(10)
6
Jason Bourne
2d ago

Lol. Many of the lefties that claimed they would leave have already came back. The rest will too. Elon and Twitter will be fine

Reply
3
Related
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
SACRAMENTO, CA
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
Business Insider

Business Insider

831K+
Followers
49K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy