Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game

When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon.

Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the evening long after the game is likely over. If it’s not snow falling, icy rain could be part of the game too.

The Jaguars have dealt with a little bit of adverse conditions during the 2022 season, enduring a cold, rainy, and windy day in Philadelphia early in the season during a game against the Eagles. Their win last week against the Los Angeles Chargers was among the coldest in TIAA Bank Field history.

Still, snow games have been few and far between for the franchise. And that kind of weather hasn’t seemed to bother Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes one bit in the past.

Oddsmakers have expected a high-scoring game at Arrowhead Field with the total at BetMGM set at 53 points.