ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lzE3_0kMngw6c00

When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon.

Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the evening long after the game is likely over. If it’s not snow falling, icy rain could be part of the game too.

The Jaguars have dealt with a little bit of adverse conditions during the 2022 season, enduring a cold, rainy, and windy day in Philadelphia early in the season during a game against the Eagles. Their win last week against the Los Angeles Chargers was among the coldest in TIAA Bank Field history.

Still, snow games have been few and far between for the franchise. And that kind of weather hasn’t seemed to bother Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes one bit in the past.

Oddsmakers have expected a high-scoring game at Arrowhead Field with the total at BetMGM set at 53 points.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen

It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job

Vic Fangio is generating plenty of interest for defensive coordinator positions, and we now know of another team that may try to hire the veteran coach. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that Fangio is “expected to receive strong consideration” for the Dolphins’ vacant defensive coordinator job. It is not yet clear... The post Vic Fangio a strong candidate for 1 defensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Names The NFL's Best Quarterback

This past weekend's games have Dan Orlovsky believing there's a new best quarterback in the NFL. Jumping on "Get Up" Monday morning with Mike Greenberg and crew, the former QB explained why he believes the best player at the position resides in Cincinnati and not KC. Joe Burrow's the best QB in the ...
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

207K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy