Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs

There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though.

Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list of inactives. Neither were return specialist Jamal Agnew, guard Brandon Scherff, or center Luke Fortner, each of whom were also listed as questionable.

Of the six Jaguars players who were listed as questionable on Friday, only wide receiver Kendric Pryor — an undrafted rookie who hasn’t played a snap this season — is inactive.

For the Chiefs, there wasn’t much mystery about the team’s injury situation heading into Saturday. The only player who received an injury designation Friday was wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who was ruled out.

There was some question about whether or not running Clyde Edwards-Helaire and/or tight end Jody Fortson would be moved to the active roster in time to play Saturday. Both players have been designated to return from the injured reserve, but neither will be available to the Chiefs against the Jaguars.