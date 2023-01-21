Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
wgnradio.com
Final wavier of lien and home remolding
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
wgnradio.com
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Rollercoaster Years
DOWNTOWN — After a couple years of rising rents, luxury real estate experts say residents can now expect less sticker shock when signing and renewing leases than in years past. After a rent rollercoaster the past three years that saw rents slashed in 2020 and skyrocketing in 2022, the...
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
wgnradio.com
BMO can help you with HELOCs and Private Lending and investments
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about HELOC and Private Lending and Investments BMO offers. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
chicagostarmedia.com
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn
I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
wgnradio.com
OTL #849: 150 years of the Chicago Public Library, The Secret History of Johnnie Mae Dunson
Mike Stephen discusses the impact and significance of the Chicago Public Library over the last 150 years with library commissioner Chris Brown and then discovers the Secret History of local blues vocalist and drummer Ms. Johnnie Mae Dunson. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page,...
wufe967.com
Illinois theater cancels conservative event due to 'really, really bad' threats
A theater in Des Plaines, Illinois canceled a conservative group’s event after saying it has received a bombardment of threats. The Des Plaines Theater pulled the plug on a panel discussion on reforming sex education, scheduled for early February by conservative activist group Awake Illinois. “Awake Illinois learned the...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Kim Foxx pulls prosecutors in case of CPD officer's murder
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has pulled the prosecutors handling the case of a Chicago police officer's murder.
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/23: Stocks up, recession preparation, and stepping out to fitness with Elderwerks
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about ETF’s turning 30, the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and a new Lending Tree survey shows that Inflation got in the way of people achieving their financial goals in 2022.
Comments / 0