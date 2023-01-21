ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s very own hot sauce

Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
CHICAGO, IL
Final wavier of lien and home remolding

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look

Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
CHICAGO, IL
BMO can help you with HELOCs and Private Lending and investments

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about HELOC and Private Lending and Investments BMO offers. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
CHICAGO, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn

I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer

CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL

