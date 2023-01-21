Secrets Revealed -a Personal Reflection on a History Uncovered, in Memory of the Adolf (Abraham) Mendelsohn Family. West Hollywood is home to its own real-life version of “Leopoldstadt”, and that story will be told by Geoffrey Buck, son of a Viennese survivor of the Holocaust, whose own life reflected the arguments played on in the stage version by Tom Stoppard. Buck will explore the secrets that survivors of the Holocaust in his own family kept from their children. Why did some hide hide their Jewish roots even for decades after Hitler was in the dust of history?

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO