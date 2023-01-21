Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Future throws a big party at United Center in Chicago
On Jan. 20, award winning rapper Future and a few of his friends came to the United Center in Chicago with the “Future and Friends – One Big Party tour.” Chicago came out on the cold night in the height of winter to pack the United Center and have a great time. The lineup featured some new and familiar faces. Chicago native Sasha Go Hard – the only woman on the line up – set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance. One of the standout performances of the night came from Lil Jairmy, who seemed genuinely excited for the opportunity and did not waste anytime showing why he was deserving to be in that company of greats. Babyface Ray, EST Gee and Chicago native G Herbo also showed up and did what they were supposed to do.
wgnradio.com
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
wgnradio.com
Final wavier of lien and home remolding
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer dies after battle with cancer
CHICAGO - Long-time Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer died Sunday morning at age 68 after battling cancer. Brehmer hosted mornings on WXRT since 1991. WXRT's Terri Hemmert broke the news just after 10 a.m. on Facebook. "It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all...
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Illinois City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
wgnradio.com
On the Map: Chicago Restaurant Week now through February 5th!
Chicago Restaurant Week is a 17-day celebration of the city’s award-winning culinary scene. The 16th annual event brings together more than 300 of the city’s top restaurants, representing a near-endless array of cuisines. Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago joins Dave with the details.
947wls.com
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
wgnradio.com
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
wlsam.com
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
chicagostarmedia.com
The secrets behind Chicago's most famous popcorn
I was lucky enough to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year (January 19) with a tour of the kitchen at a Garrett Popcorn Shop. Founder Gladys Otto Garrett started selling her caramel popcorn in Chicago in 1949, and her first shop was located on the corner of Madison and State Streets.
wgnradio.com
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
Missing body taken with stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
CHICAGO — A body missing after a funeral home van was stolen Saturday in Rockford has been located in Chicago. Authorities say the body was located in the 8200 block of S. Manistee in Chicago. WGN News camera rolled as police cordoned off several, seemingly abandoned houses, with their attention focused on a nearby alleyway.
Fire breaks out in Englewood home
CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters put out a blaze that started at a house Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Two adults smelled smoke in their house and exited the building just before 11 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Perry Avenue, according to officials. Firefighters extinguished the blaze and...
wgnradio.com
Win tickets to Wuthering Heights at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Wuthering Heights, the exuberant reimagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic masterpiece, has thrilled audiences from London to New York and now you can see it at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, January 27 through February 19. Enter to win this ticket package for a performance!
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Least Crowded Beaches Near Chicago
The beach is an excellent spot to hang out with friends and family in the summer. However, not everyone enjoys crowded beaches. Some of the least crowded beaches in Chicago include Silver Lake Park, Glencoe Beach, Green Wood Beach, and 12th Street Beach, among others. There are more in different places around Chicago as long as you know where to look. Finding a near-private beach can be challenging but worth it.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
wgnradio.com
Comedy Night Fundraiser with WGN-TV’s Mike Toomey, Brian Noonan, Peggy Graziano and hosted by Dave
Dolly McCarthy, publisher of BeLocal NW Chicagoland, joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about her upcoming comedy night to benefit Chicago’s The Yard Foundation on Friday February 3, 2023 with two shows at 6:30pm and 9pm at Moretti’s in Edison Park. Comedians include Mike Toomey from the WGN Morning News, radio’s Brian Noonan, Peggy Graziano, Joe Marrese, Trish Maloney, Scott Castellanos and Derek Lengwenus. WGN Radio’s Dave Plier hosts with a special guest appearance by Wayne Messmer. For tickets, visit https://www.theyardfoundation.org/events/comedy-night-2023.
