Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
An apparent gang or cartel hit in California claimed the lives of six people, including a young mother and her newborn.Sherif SaadTulare County, CA
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.Sherif SaadGoshen, CA
Related
Suspects in massage parlor attempted robbery wanted in Fresno County, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects are wanted in Fresno County following an attempted robbery at a massage parlor in an area south of Clovis, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were initially called on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. following a report of a gunshot victim at the Shanghai Massage Spa, […]
Inmate sold suspected Fentanyl inside Kings County Jail, deputies say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate at Kings County Jail allegedly smuggled Fentanyl into the jail which resulted in the exposure of three inmates, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice. Deputies say on Monday at around 1:30 a.m. they received a call about an overdose investigation at the county […]
YAHOO!
Tulare man shot, rushed to Visalia after ambulance gets stuck in sinkhole
A Tulare man was shot in an alley altercation. The man, whose identity wasn't given by police Tuesday night, was shot just after 4 p.m. in the alley off Alpine Avenue and F Street. The area, mostly residential, is closed to the public while officers and detectives scour for clues.
DA: 85-year-old denied parole in 1975 double murder in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole was denied for the 19th time in the case of an 85-year-old man who is serving a life sentence at the California Substance Abuse Facility in Corcoran for a double murder that took place in Tulare County almost 50 years ago. Court documents say on Feb. 28, 1975, 85-year-old […]
KMJ
Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
Man dead after found shot in vehicle in Hanford, police say
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Monday night in Hanford, according to the Hanford Police Department. Officers say they were dispatched to shots being heard around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Fernot Way and Connie Drive. Callers reported hearing three to four shots being fired in the area. According to officers […]
Man arrested in Corcoran after allegedly peeping into windows, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a resident, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hale Avenue regarding a man who allegedly entered a home, exposed himself to the resident, and fled the scene. Officers say they […]
calcoastnews.com
Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse
A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
KMPH.com
Man found dead after shooting in Hanford
HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
KMJ
Man Convicted Of Double Murder In Exeter Denied Parole
(KMJ) — A man will continue to stay in prison after being denied parole for his involvement in a nearly half-century-old double murder case. Friday, 85-year-old Henry Borbon was denied parole for the 19th time. He was found to have helped kill two people near Exeter back in 1975.
Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Kings County
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Kings County that left two people dead on Tuesday night.
22-year-old man shot and killed in Hanford, police say
An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Hanford.
One person shot, another assaulted in attempted robbery at a Fresno County massage spa
The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted robbery that ended in a shooting near Tarpey Village.
thesungazette.com
Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies
VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
Surprise! Fresno woman celebrates 95th birthday with favorite CHP officer
A Fresno woman celebrated her 95th birthday on Tuesday with a surprise from her favorite California Highway Patrol Officer and ABC30.
Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
wascotrib.com
Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest
A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
Comments / 1