Visalia, CA

Related
KMJ

Three Teens Stabbed After Fight Breaks Out In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Three teens were taken to the hospital Monday after a fight led to a stabbing in Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to Woodrow and Chance after learning that a fight had broken out involving four teens, aged between 13-15 years old. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Cayucos man accused of holding a woman hostage, abuse

A 52-year-old Cayucos man is facing charges of domestic violence and false imprisonment after he allegedly held a woman hostage and repeatedly beat her, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office formally charged Jonathan Riester with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and...
CAYUCOS, CA
KMPH.com

Man found dead after shooting in Hanford

HANFORD. Calif. (FOX26) — A man was found dead after a shooting Monday night in Hanford. Hanford Police Officers were called out around 9:19 p.m. to an area on Fernont Way, near Grangeville Boulevard and North 10th Avenue, for reports of shots being heard. 911 callers police told dispatchers...
HANFORD, CA
KMJ

Man Convicted Of Double Murder In Exeter Denied Parole

(KMJ) — A man will continue to stay in prison after being denied parole for his involvement in a nearly half-century-old double murder case. Friday, 85-year-old Henry Borbon was denied parole for the 19th time. He was found to have helped kill two people near Exeter back in 1975.
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver arrested in Corcoran with loaded handgun, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested with a loaded handgun after a crash in Corcoran Sunday night, according to the Corcoran Police Department. Offices say they were called to the 1400 block of Ottawa Avenue regarding a traffic collision. The vehicle fled the scene, leaving a damaged fence. Officers say they found the […]
CORCORAN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for murder in DUI crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 31-year-old Daniel Melgarejo of Coalinga was sentenced for murder after crashing his car into a couple on vacation, killing 60-year-old Rochelle Weston, of Vallejo, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. The DA says the sentence comes following Melgarejo’s conviction of various criminal charges such as murder, driving under the […]
COALINGA, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Police arrest suspect linked to seven Visalia robberies

VISALIA – Police officers responded to several calls for burglary alarms which eventually led to an individual in the Tri-Counties Bank on Main Street. On Jan. 18, at approximately 12:50 a.m., officers responded to SP’s Burgers in the 100 block of south Church Street regarding a burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers located a broken glass window. It was determined that entry was made, the cash register was opened, but nothing was taken.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire extinguished at vacant Fresno apartment building

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No injuries were reported following a fire at a two-story apartment building in Fresno on Tuesday. Shortly after 2:00 p.m., firefighters were called to the area of Tyler Avenue and Bond Street and arrived to find one unit of a two-story apartment building on fire. Crews on the scene managed to […]
FRESNO, CA
wascotrib.com

Traffic stop leads to weapons, arrest

A Shafter man was arrested when a simple traffic stop turned into more serious charges when a weapon was found in the vehicle. Kern County Sheriff's deputies stopped the man, later identified as Alexis Garcia, 22, of Shafter, at the intersection of Poso Drive and F Street on Monday night. Deputies suspected that Garcia was driving under the influence. Upon investigating, the officers found a loaded assault rifle and ammunition in the vehicle.
SHAFTER, CA

