BPD searching for at-risk 17-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Rosalia Salazar, 17. The police department said Salazar was last seen on Jan. 19 at about 10:30 a.m. on Real Road. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away. Salazar is described as […]
Names of officers involved in deadly southeast Bakersfield crash released
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department released the names of the officers involved in the deadly vehicle crash on January 19th, 2023. The crash happened on Muller Road and South Vineland Drive, killing the driver of a Honda, identified as 31-year-old Mario Lares. The two officers and...
BPD identifies officers involved in South Vineland Road fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department identified the names of the officers involved in a fatal crash on South Vineland and Muller roads on Thursday morning. According to BPD, the officer involved are identified as Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23. Both officers are on administrative leave pending the investigation of the […]
KCSO searching for man who robbed an Olive Dr Chevron at gunpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly walked into a gas station store, brandished a gun and demanded money. According to KCSO, the incident happened at a Chevron store on Olive Drive on Dec. 27 around 9:12 p.m. After getting the money […]
Victim in Monterey Park mass shooting was a long time Kern resident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “I had called her phone and sensed something might have happened” said Dr. Leung, “Finally, the son called me and said that she was gunned down.”. Dr. Leung, Elder of Ying On Association and Chairman of Confucius Church of Bakersfield told us...
Northbound Hwy 99 is to be closed Monday night
The City of Bakersfield says from 9 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning the northbound lanes of the 99 to the eastbound Hwy 58 connector will be closed for construction work.
Kern County teens called heroes after rescuing school kids after accident
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County teens are being called heroes after helping rescue children from a school van that flipped over after sliding off a road in Gorman. Felipe Lopez and Joshua Koehler say they were stopped on the side of the road Wednesday waiting for Lopez’s dad to help them with their […]
Woman killed in NW Bakersfield crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Northwest Bakersfield early Friday morning has been identified by the coroner’s office. According to the coroner’s office, Jasmine Nicole Villa, 27, of Bakersfield was the woman killed in the crash. The crash happened at the intersection of Santa Fe Way and […]
Coroner: Chino Hills man killed in off-highway motorcycle crash in Johannesburg
Mojave, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in an off-highway motorcycle crash in Johannesburg Saturday afternoon. The man was identified as 19-year-old Ethan Parra of Chino Hills. According to the report, the crash happened on January 21, 2023 at around 2:50...
55 customers without power near central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (9:10 p.m.) There are 55 customers without power near central Bakersfield, according to PG&E. The restoration time is now tomorrow morning at 2 a.m. Customers from Palm Street to Oak Street to Western Drive and Bank Street are affected, per PG&E's outage page. You...
KCSO wants to boost its recruitment numbers
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to keep up with the highly competitive law enforcement market. The Kern County Sheriff's office is getting some help to boost its recruitment numbers and help pay deputies. Kern County Sheriff, Donny Youngblood, talked about the incentives.
Teen arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting at Actis Junior High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teen is in custody after posting online threats to commit a shooting at Actis Junior High School, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. BPD were alerted of threats of a planned shooting at Actis Junior High School on Saturday. The student’s online social media post indicated the shooting was to […]
Angelique Nash case returning to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of Angelique Nash, who at one point was serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder in the 2010 death of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, has taken yet another turn. The 5th District Court of Appeal has ruled Nash will have her case sent back to Kern County because […]
Police searching for Elderly at risk missing man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance finding Johnnie O’Neal. He was last seen on January 20th, 2023, in the 1200 block of 8th Street. O’Neal is considered at risk due to his age and medical conditions. O’Neal is described as a:. Black...
BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary from Ulta Beauty in Rosedale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a suspect wanted for burglary in Rosedale, according to a release from the department. On Jan. 3, the suspect entered an Ulta Beauty store located at 9280 Rosedale Highway, just east of Calloway Drive, picked up $1,000 worth of merchandise, […]
Deputy’s vehicle burglarized at Downtown Jail
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ammunition, a vehicle diagnostics tablet, and keys were among the items stolen from a deputy’s vehicle parked in the Downtown Jail parking lot, according to a court filing. The items stolen Oct. 31 were worth about $1,440, investigators said in a warrant that became available last week. They included a custom-made […]
City offering low-cost dog vaccination clinic at Beach Park on Feb. 4
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Animal Control Division is hosting their first low-cost drive through dog vaccination clinic of the year on Saturday, February 4 at Beach Park. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The clinic provide access to the community for...
Multiple efforts underway to address growing homelessness in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, California — A county-wide effort is underway this week to help tackle the homeless crisis. The Bakersfield Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative is holding their annual Point-In-Time Count Wednesday. Volunteers will track the number of people that are experiencing homelessness in the community. BKRHC Executive director Anna Laven told...
Video shows person getting rescued out of chimney
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department and other agencies rescued a person who was stuck in a chimney in east Bakersfield Tuesday night. A video shared with 17 News shows what appears to be the person stuck in the chimney getting rescued and escorted out of a home on Camino Primavera. The […]
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
