ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns get another transfer target in Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lRnft_0kMng2CX00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns snagged another big name in the transfer portal in Texas native Adonai Mitchell, the team announced Saturday.

Mitchell, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs the past two seasons, has enrolled at Texas for the spring semester with junior standing for next season, according to the team.

Texas Longhorns land big transfer portal target Jalen Catalon from Arkansas

Mitchell, from Missouri City, played 21 games for the Bulldogs in back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship seasons. He started 15 games and caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Mitchell averaged 14.7 yards per catch in his two seasons.

While he missed nine games in 2022 due to injury, he was effective when healthy. He caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 rout over TCU in the CFP title game and made three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown late in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Mitchell played the first two games of the season against Oregon and Samford before sitting out the remainder of the regular season with an injury. He returned to the field for the Southeastern Conference championship game.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In his freshman year in 2021, he played the highest percentage of snaps than any other Georgia wideout. He played in all 15 games with 12 starts and tallied 29 catches for 426 yards with four touchdowns.

Mitchell played three years at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City before transferring to Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee for his senior high school season.

The transfer portal for fall sports closed Jan. 18, but that only means that athletes had to have their names put in the portal by their school’s compliance department by then. The Longhorns are gearing up for the regular signing period that starts Feb. 1 to strengthen its 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

LBJ coach Jahmal Fenner hired to be Longhorns’ director of high school relations

Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced Monday that Fenner is now the program's Director of High School Relations, taking over after Chris Gilbert left the program. Fenner has helped turn the LBJ Jaguars into a program to be reckoned with in Texas high school football, leading the team to its first state title game appearance in 2021 in Class 4A-Division I. It was the first time in 47 years that an Austin Independent School District program reached a state championship game.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Georgia and USC set to meet with 5-star TE Duce Robinson

HONOLULU — With the recruiting finish line in sight, at least until the Duce Robinson waits out the possibility of hearing his named called during the MLB Draft this summer, the nation’s No. 1 rated tight end has a crucial week ahead of Signing Day next month. Fresh...
ATHENS, GA
KXAN

Texas gets commitment from Georgia transfer WR Adonai Mitchell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns roster, and more specifically, wide receivers room gets deeper with the addition of Adonai Mitchell, who announced via social media that he’s transferring to Texas. Mitchell spent the past two seasons with the Bulldogs, winning two national championships in that timespan. The 6’4 wide receiver from Missouri City, TX caught […]
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Five-star WR Micah Hudson on campus for Texas Junior Day

Earlier in the week Five-star Lake Belton wide receiver Micah Hudson told Horns247 that he would miss this weekend's Junior Day due to a scheduling conflict with skills trainer Margin Hooks. However, late last night Hudson informed 247Sports' Jordan Scruggs that he would make the visit to the Forty Acres after all but would leave the event early to make it back to Waco in time for his session.
TEMPLE, TX
KXAN

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy