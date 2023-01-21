Read full article on original website
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson is ready to bring the people of Chicago together
Cook County Commissioner & Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about how being a Chicago middle school teacher taught him how politics operate in Chicago and why mayoral control has been a complete failure for Chicago. He also shares his experiences raising a family...
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Family of Chicago man shot in the head at bus stop raising money for medical costs
CHICAGO - The family of a Chicago man with autism who was shot in the head last week by gang members is asking for the public's help. Jesus Rega, 21, is non-verbal and uses a vision board to communicate. However, his family fears he may go blind from his injuries.
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
How to get paint off the floor
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/2023: JC Licht’s Key Account Manager Tony DeStefano joins the program to talk about how to clean up paint that has spilled on the floor. To learn more about JC Licht visit their website jclicht.com or go to your local JC Licht store.
Trans Former Bus Driver Sues CTA, Union for Discrimination and Wrongful Termination
Former bus driver Russia Brown broke new ground for CTA employees. In 2019, WTTW News covered his successful push for the transit agency to add gender affirming care to its health insurance policy. That includes a range of health care designed to support transgender people, whose gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.
“World’s Least Adoptable Dog” is at a Chicago Shelter and needs a home
10-year-old chihuahua Lord Herold has been dubbed, the “World’s Least Adoptable Dog.” Currently residing at One More Dog Rescue Inc. in Chicago, Herold has a severe heart murmur and is grumpy and a biter… but he doesn’t have teeth so those bites won’t hurt.
Teenager shot dead in Chicago while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday while trying to buy shoes from someone off social media. Another teenager was injured. Chicago police said Jordan Nixon, 17, of University Park, was on South State near 119th in West Pullman around 2 p.m. with another young man to meet the seller.
Final wavier of lien and home remolding
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on the 75th anniversary of Chicago’s Very Own
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on his 12 part series on the 75th Anniversary of WGN Television, the research the history and legacy of the faces in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The 75th WGN TV features air Thursdays during the News at Nine. For more, visit https://wgntv.com/news/wgn_75th_annivesary/.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
6 hospitalized after fentanyl overdoses at Mount Greenwood bar in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people were hospitalized after overdosing on fentanyl at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood. The Chicago Fire Department was called to Lawlor's Bar in the 3600 block of West 111th Street Sunday afternoon. According to CFD, two victims were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were stabilized. Three others were transported to Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where they were also stabilized.The victims were all men between 41 and 47 years old. Some were given Narcan, a drug used to stop opioid overdoses.Another person was also hospitalized for an "orthopedic injury."Lawlor's released the following statement regarding the incident: Lawlor's is a small neighborhood establishment that's been a member of the Mt. Greenwood community for 15 years. We are shocked and concerned about what took place this afternoon and are praying for the health and well-being of everyone involved. We are working with the Chicago Police Department during this active investigation.CFD officials were not able to say what led to the overdoses.
BMO can help you with HELOCs and Private Lending and investments
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: BMO Harris Bank’s Joshua Hermann joins the program to talk about HELOC and Private Lending and Investments BMO offers. To learn more about what Joshua and BMO Harris Bank can do for you go to bmoharris.com or give them a call at 1-847-967-4644.
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot suggests street vendors ditch cash to combat crime
Lori Lightfoot says that street vendors in an area with increased robberies should consider not using cash in transactions to "protect themselves."
Young woman shot inside business in Chicago's West Loop
CHICAGO - A young woman was shot inside a business in Chicago's West Loop on Saturday. The unnamed business is located on Jefferson near Washington. Police said the woman, 18, was shot in the abdomen. She was hospitalized in fair condition. Police are questioning a person of interest.
Is there a ferry from Chicago to Michigan?
Many people consider the coastlines of the Great Lakes to be some of the most beautiful coastlines in the world. You can experience the brilliant sunsets, tranquil waters, and charming lakeside communities of the Great Lakes easily by traveling from Chicago to the great state of Michigan. Although there is...
