CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat

(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air.  An upper-level low will be...
CBS 42

Snow Flurries Possible Friday

Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today

Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
27 First News

Winter storm on the way with snow, ice, rain expected

A large storm system building across the United States is causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm will bring a wintry mix to our part of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The winter storm will push across the country through the middle...
FOX8 News

A soggy Sunday is ahead in the Weekend 7-Day Weather Forecast

(WGHP) — Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine Saturday because clouds roll in overnight tonight. If you have any Saturday night plans, you’ll need the coat because temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.  Heading into Sunday morning, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’re expecting […]
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute

NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
KFVS12

First Alert: Warmer weather with showers Mon.

(KFVS) - Chilly morning, but temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the day and into the afternoon. In the evening, there will be gusty winds towards the north west but temperatures will still stay in the mid to upper 40s. Expect rain showers early...
CBS New York

Yellow Alert for rain, wintry mix starting Sunday afternoon

Overnight, skies remained mostly cloudy and winds were light. The city saw a low of 34, while the suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 20s.Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies. Rain envelopes the region by 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times, with totals ranging between .50-1 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible.While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix at times, with some snow accumulations likely, especially in the counties of Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex, where 3-6 inches may fall.Because of this, we have a Yellow Alert in place from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Our high will be 44. 
The Independent

Freezing fog forecast overnight as cold snap bites

Freezing fog is set to hit parts of the UK overnight as the cold snap continues.By Saturday morning, the fog could be so dense that visibility drops to below 100 metres in some places, the Met Office said.Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning between 2am and 11am for parts of England, including the Midlands, Yorkshire, Cheshire and much of the South West, and Wales.Travel delays are likely, while untreated surfaces could become slippery.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Fog across parts of England and WalesSaturday 0200 – 1100Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/taGqlKLK6F— Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2023The Met...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February

Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
natureworldnews.com

UK Weather Forecast: Heavy Snowfall, Freezing Fog Could Cause Widespread Travel Disruptions, Health Concerns This Week

The latest weather forecast said that residents and motorists in Europe would expect freezing fog and frigid conditions this week, causing widespread travel disruptions and health concerns. Brits traveling this week should consider the frigid weather conditions. Motorists should check the weather due to hazardous travel that could result in...

