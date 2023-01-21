Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday due to rain, snow threat
(CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! We have a beautiful seasonal day ahead with temperatures warming into the mid 50s, sunny skies and breezy NW winds.Today and tomorrow are pretty much picture-perfect January days.If you are headed out to the Watch Party for the Cowboys vs. 49ers, grab a jacket!The northwesterly breeze will add a bite to the air, otherwise it will be fantastic for some outdoor time!Alright, on to Tuesday and the winter weather headed our way. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of a rain/snow mix, and noticeably colder air. An upper-level low will be...
Snow Flurries Possible Friday
Tonight: Lows will be dropping into the mid to upper 30s with increasing clouds. There are a few flurries possible early tomorrow morning through early afternoon. There will be some wrap around moisture behind this low and that will allow for a few showers across Alabama. It will be just cold enough in the upper […]
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain, snow and colder air all return today
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking rain and snow chances coming in from the northwest to start your Thursday morning out. Not only that, temperatures will be much colder today and for Friday as we get the weekend started. While dry this weekend as temperatures improve, we are watching a few systems early next week.
Drastic change in weather coming Friday
Enjoy the mild weather while you can. Thunderstorms are moving in late this afternoon and into this evening, with some damaging wind gusts - 50 to 60 mile per hour gusts.
Storms to bring one-two punch of wintry weather to the Northeast
AccuWeather meteorologists say a storm at the end of the weekend will not be the last wintry hit for parts of the Northeast in the short-term as yet another storm is on tap for the middle of the week. Even with the back-to-back blows, experts say the snow drought may hold strong for at least part of the Interstate 95 corridor.
27 First News
Winter storm on the way with snow, ice, rain expected
A large storm system building across the United States is causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm will bring a wintry mix to our part of Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday. The winter storm will push across the country through the middle...
AOL Corp
Winter storm warnings in effect in multiple states; some could see 12 inches of snow: Weather forecast updates
Winter storm warnings were in effect in more than a half-dozen states early this week, especially in parts of the Northeast, where tens of thousands of people were without power. "We have two storm systems that will impact the country this week," Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the National Weather...
A soggy Sunday is ahead in the Weekend 7-Day Weather Forecast
(WGHP) — Hopefully, you were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine Saturday because clouds roll in overnight tonight. If you have any Saturday night plans, you’ll need the coat because temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Heading into Sunday morning, we’ll be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 30s. We’re expecting […]
Yellow Alert: Light rain, snow for Monday a.m. commute
NEW YORK -- The CBS2 Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for the morning commute Monday.Light rain and snow are expected to move in overnight. The system won't bring much precipitation, but streets and sidewalks could be slick. A coating to half an inch of accumulation is possible, mainly inland and on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow leave to the east by mid-morning, giving way to a bright afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. CLICK HERE for the latest forecast and weather alerts.
KFVS12
First Alert: Warmer weather with showers Mon.
(KFVS) - Chilly morning, but temperatures will warm up into the upper 40s to lower 50s throughout the day and into the afternoon. In the evening, there will be gusty winds towards the north west but temperatures will still stay in the mid to upper 40s. Expect rain showers early...
More snow on the way could snarl Thursday morning commute
Here comes another round of snow. But this time, it won’t be the debilitating mess we saw a couple of weeks ago says WCCO Chief Meteorologist Paul Douglas.
The Weather Channel
Two Winter Storms Will Dump Snow From Plains To Interior Northeast Into Next Week
There are two winter storms ahead for parts of the country through next Thursday. The first from late Friday into Monday will blanket the plains of Colorado and Kansas to the interior Northeast. The second from Tuesday to Thursday could bring snow a bit farther south in the Plains. Sign...
Record-challenging warmth to bring taste of spring to Midwest, Northeast
A surge of unseasonable warmth is ringing in the new year across the eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The warm air will make it feel like spring has arrived several months ahead of schedule and challenge record highs that date back more than a century. The final days of...
natureworldnews.com
Winter Weather: Northeast Braces for Freezing Rain and Heavy Snowfall Brought by Winter Storm
Millions of Americans were under winter weather warnings or advisories on Thursday as a storm blanketed the Midwest before moving toward the Northeast and pummeling Denver with the heaviest two-day January snowfall in more than 30 years. The Northeast is expected to experience freezing rain and heavy snowfall. By Friday...
More than 8 inches of snow reported in portions of New England on Friday
A winter storm that dumped up to a foot of snow across parts of the Midwest this week coated the northeastern US with flakes on Friday with some areas in Maine and New Hampshire receiving more than 8 inches.
New England Braces For Snow Storm
New England could get up to eight inches of snow by the end of Friday.
Yellow Alert for rain, wintry mix starting Sunday afternoon
Overnight, skies remained mostly cloudy and winds were light. The city saw a low of 34, while the suburbs dropped into the mid and upper 20s.Sunday begins with mostly cloudy skies. Rain envelopes the region by 4 p.m. The rain could be heavy at times, with totals ranging between .50-1 inches. Isolated higher amounts are possible.While it will be a rain event for most, areas to the north and west will see a wintry mix at times, with some snow accumulations likely, especially in the counties of Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, and Sussex, where 3-6 inches may fall.Because of this, we have a Yellow Alert in place from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. Our high will be 44.
Freezing fog forecast overnight as cold snap bites
Freezing fog is set to hit parts of the UK overnight as the cold snap continues.By Saturday morning, the fog could be so dense that visibility drops to below 100 metres in some places, the Met Office said.Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning between 2am and 11am for parts of England, including the Midlands, Yorkshire, Cheshire and much of the South West, and Wales.Travel delays are likely, while untreated surfaces could become slippery.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Fog across parts of England and WalesSaturday 0200 – 1100Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/taGqlKLK6F— Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2023The Met...
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Canada: Classic Cold Weather to Bring Frigid Conditions in January, February
Early January in Canada recorded multiple storms that unloaded freezing rainfall and snow. The latest weather report explained that classic cold weather would unfold in Canada, bringing colder weather. Recently, portions of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada experienced heavy snow and freezing rainfall in the region, resulting in significant travel...
natureworldnews.com
UK Weather Forecast: Heavy Snowfall, Freezing Fog Could Cause Widespread Travel Disruptions, Health Concerns This Week
The latest weather forecast said that residents and motorists in Europe would expect freezing fog and frigid conditions this week, causing widespread travel disruptions and health concerns. Brits traveling this week should consider the frigid weather conditions. Motorists should check the weather due to hazardous travel that could result in...
