Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/23: Stocks up, recession preparation, and stepping out to fitness with Elderwerks
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about ETF’s turning 30, the likelihood we see a recession in 2023, and a new Lending Tree survey shows that Inflation got in the way of people achieving their financial goals in 2022.
Chicago’s very own hot sauce
Hot sauce brand Small Axe partners with urban Chicago farms to grow ingredients for the Chicago Hot Sauce. Good things are growing at Chicago Farm Works in Chicago’s East Garfield Park community. Not only vegetables that are distributed through food pantries, but thousands of pounds of jalapeño peppers that are purchased by Small Axe, a hot sauce brand. Those Chicago-grown peppers are used in the brand’s “The Chicago Red Hot Jalapeño Hot Sauce,” and the proceeds bring in thousands of dollars to what the Chicago Farm Works is really all about: bettering lives. Chicago Farm Works farm manager Steve Schultz tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the farm is part of the Heartland Alliance, a human rights organization that works on things like housing, immigration and food justice. And on the three-acre farm, Chicago Farm Works hires individuals with barriers to employment — perhaps homelessness, or previously incarcerated and re-entering to society — and helps them learn how to succeed in a workplace environment. Schultz says 70 percent of the people who participate in this program gain well-paid, long-term employment. Chicago Farm Works is providing the opportunities people need to support their families and make their community a more beautiful place to live – all while bringing fresh, healthy produce to the community, and spicing up your life with hot sauce.
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
Final wavier of lien and home remolding
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Home Remodeling Specialist at MegaPros Home Improvement Jeremy Hogel joins the program to talk about final waiver of lien and how it relates home remolding. To learn more about what MegaPros can do for your home go to megapros.com or call 847-658-8989.
How to get paint off the floor
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/2023: JC Licht’s Key Account Manager Tony DeStefano joins the program to talk about how to clean up paint that has spilled on the floor. To learn more about JC Licht visit their website jclicht.com or go to your local JC Licht store.
Chicago Way w/John Kass: When perception is a problem, fourth place is a bad look
Chicago Way w/John Kass (1/23/23): Joining John Kass & Jeff Carlin on this edition is former longtime editor of the Chicago Sun Times editorial page and now writing for JohnKassNews.com, Steve Huntley. On the docket, the last weeks of the race for Chicago Mayor is getting interesting as new polling from Fox32 shows incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot solidly in fourth place behind Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, and Brandon Johnson. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
Maria Pappas on what you should know about finances
Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer, joins David Hochberg on Home Sweet Home Chicago to provide an update on the latest finanical news you should know about. To watch full episodes of Home Sweet Home Chicago click here.
WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on the 75th anniversary of Chicago’s Very Own
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes WGN-TV’s Mike Lowe on his 12 part series on the 75th Anniversary of WGN Television, the research the history and legacy of the faces in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The 75th WGN TV features air Thursdays during the News at Nine. For more, visit https://wgntv.com/news/wgn_75th_annivesary/.
Win tickets to Wuthering Heights at Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Wuthering Heights, the exuberant reimagining of Emily Brontë’s gothic masterpiece, has thrilled audiences from London to New York and now you can see it at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, January 27 through February 19. Enter to win this ticket package for a performance!
OTL #849: 150 years of the Chicago Public Library, The Secret History of Johnnie Mae Dunson
Mike Stephen discusses the impact and significance of the Chicago Public Library over the last 150 years with library commissioner Chris Brown and then discovers the Secret History of local blues vocalist and drummer Ms. Johnnie Mae Dunson. To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page,...
Video: Your Hometown – Elgin
Jon Hansen visits Elgin, including a stop at Century Oaks Elementary School for their Boys and Girls Club of Elgin after school program. Listen this Thursday, January 26, for a full day of special features about Elgin.
