ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Kristin Chenoweth Sings Along to Ariana Grande’s ‘Over the Rainbow’ Cover: ‘You Know I Had to Duet This One’

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Ariana Grande is showing love to Kristin Chenoweth after the Broadway vet shared a video of herself singing a Wizard of Oz classic alongside the pop superstar.

On Friday (Jan. 20), Grande — who will portray Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming live-action film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked posted a TikTok video of herself singing a gorgeous a cappella version of “Over the Rainbow” from the 1939 musical film. Shortly after, Chenoweth responded with a side-by-side clip of herself harmonizing the beloved tune alongside Grande.

Related

Ariana Grande Had the Perfect Response to Criticism She 'Isn't a Singer Anymore’

01/21/2023

“You know I had to duet this one,” Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in the Broadway musical of Wicked in 2003, wrote in her TikTok video. “Over the [rainbow emoji] with my baby girl.”

The Broadway star added in her caption, “Just two Ozians.”

Grande quickly caught wind of Chenoweth’s flattering post and shared a heartwarming response in her Instagram Story . “oh i am crying,” the 29-year-old pop star wrote. “i love you so much @kchenoweth.”

It’s been more than a year since it was announced in November 2021 that Grande would be playing Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the prequel to The Wizard of Oz . Chu later revealed that they’d be splitting the project into two films, the first of which is set to arrive in December 2024.

Last March, Chenoweth expressed her approval of Grande’s casting as Glinda in the Wicked movie. “I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person,” she said during an appearance on Today . “I think she’s gonna nail it.” Chenoweth added, “Maybe some people do know this about Ari, but she’s really, really funny. And Glinda has to do funny and drama; she has to do it all. And sing high and sing low. So, there’s the girl.”

Watch Chenoweth sing “Over the Rainbow” alongside Grande on TikTok below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Deadline

Kristin Chenoweth Regrets Not Taking Legal Action Against CBS For “Long-Standing Injuries” After ‘The Good Wife’ Accident

Kristin Chenoweth is revealing that she regrets not suing CBS after her injuries while filming The Good Wife in 2012 following an accident. The Emmy and Tony award-winning star detailed the incident she suffered on the set of the drama in her new novel I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked her if she had heard anyone from the eye network after releasing her book. Chenoweth said no and agreed that she regretted not pursuing legal action against the broadcast network adding, “I didn’t do it out of fear and...
OK! Magazine

Kelly Clarkson's 'American Idol' Costar Justin Guarini Says She Was 'Killer' At Behind-The-Scenes Card Games

More than two decades after the world met first met Kelly Clarkson and her famed American Idol competitior, Justin Guarini, as they vied for the crown on the series’ first season, the reality TV icons are getting candid about their early days in the limelight. Earlier this week, the American Idol alums reminisced about what it was like competing on the Fox reality series, with Guarini revealing there was yet another tense contest brewing behind the scenes of the series — their ultra high-stakes, backstage card games.“We got to hang out so much, and I can tell you this. If...
Bustle

Miley Cyrus' “Flowers” Lyrics Reveal She’s Done With Liam Hemsworth For Good

Miley Cyrus is doing just fine by herself. The two-time Grammy nominee unleashed her new single “Flowers” on Jan. 13 after weeks of teasing, marking the first release from her upcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation, out March 10. The track is a post-breakup, self-empowerment anthem that fans suspect is aimed at her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth because of the lyrics and because she released it on his 33rd birthday. A deeper dive into its accompanying video also reveals just how far Cyrus has come on her journey of healing and independence.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
Stereogum

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus rang in 2023 with her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party televised special on NBC, which she co-hosted with Dolly Parton and featured a bunch of special guests and performances, including a David Bowie cover with Cyrus and David Byrne. During the special, she aired an advertisement for her new single “Flowers,” which is out today.
The Hollywood Gossip

C.J. Harris: Cause of Death Revealed for Late American Idol Star

We have an update on the tragic passing of C.J. Harris. As previously reported, the American Idol alum — who finished in sixth place back in 2014 — was rushed to an Alabama hospital this Sunday and pronounced dead by doctors shortly afterward. He was only 31 years...
ALABAMA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
People

'American Idol' Alum C.J. Harris Dead at 31

The musician came in sixth place on season 13 of American Idol in 2014 American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died. He was 31. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirms to PEOPLE that Harris died on Sunday after he was rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Alabama. CPR efforts were unsuccessful. TMZ was first to report the news. Jessica Meuse, who competed on season 13 of Idol alongside Harris, remembered the star in an Instagram tribute. "Your talent and smile...
JASPER, AL
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy