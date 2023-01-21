Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring all-ages Trivia Night Jan. 24
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages Trivia Night Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. There is also a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Check-in starts...
425magazine.com
Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah
After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools
BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment. A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: King tide
Photographer Kevin O’Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You...
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Doctor turned baker shares Lunar New Year recipes with fellow Washingtonians
SEATTLE — To celebrate Lunar New Year, Kat Lieu, the author of Modern Asian Baking at Home stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Sunday to share recipes. Lieu is a doctor of physical therapy, but her passion for baking was reignited during the pandemic. While she still practices medicine, she has launched a baking group called Subtle Asian Baking.
myedmondsnews.com
On video: Martin Luther King Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
This video, courtesy of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, captures the full day of events held Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. The fifth annual tribute to Dr. King was sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center names new board members
A local business owner, a retired executive from a national restaurant chain and an Edmonds police community engagement coordinator are among the new members elected to the Edmonds Waterfront Center board. “We are thrilled to be able to add this group of talented, experienced and diverse community members to our...
Photos: 25 years later, Rainier Beach and Olympia meet once again in front of packed house
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Nothing will ever wash away John Kiley the Olympia Bears' disappointment of losing in the Class 3A championship game in 1998 to Rainier Beach. But Saturday was an ounce of revenge. Led by Parker Gerrits' 28 points, the Bears pulled away in the third quarter and posted a 65-49 ...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Dark and light
— A mixed bag of dark clouds and blue sky trying to peek through, taken by photographer Marcia Fankhauser at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The good news? It’s getting dark later, she notes. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments...
Demolition permit delays leave squatter homes in Seattle neighborhood until Jesse Jones steps in
Two million-dollar-plus homes in Seattle were expected to be demolished more than a month ago to make room for townhomes, but the city stopped their work once they discovered the owners didn’t have a permit. “I think it’s World War Three. I mean, it’s devastating,” said neighbor Jesse Angelo....
westseattleblog.com
Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting
We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever
The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
myedmondsnews.com
Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees
The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
myedmondsnews.com
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
myedmondsnews.com
Public comment period begins on Everett Link Extension and north operations and maintenance facility
Sound Transit on Monday launched a public engagement period for the Everett Link Extension project, which will extend Link light rail service north from Lynnwood City Center Station to Everett Station. This project also includes the Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) North, which is necessary to support Link light rail operations.
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’s
On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.
