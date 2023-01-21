ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center sponsoring all-ages Trivia Night Jan. 24

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is hosting an all-ages Trivia Night Tuesday, Jan. 24. Join your friends or be placed on a team and make new friends. The top team will win the coveted Red Twig mug. There is also a chance to win individual prizes during lightning rounds. Check-in starts...
EDMONDS, WA
425magazine.com

Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah

After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
ISSAQUAH, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

Bellevue School District proposes consolidation of 3 elementary schools

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District proposed the consolidation of three elementary schools due to declining enrollment. A total of seven elementary schools with low enrollment numbers are at risk for consolidation. Those schools include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton Elementary schools. The...
BELLEVUE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: King tide

Photographer Kevin O'Keefe captured the king tides on the Edmonds waterfront Monday morning. King tides are the annual extreme-high tides that occur whenever the moon is closest to Earth,.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Waterfront Center names new board members

A local business owner, a retired executive from a national restaurant chain and an Edmonds police community engagement coordinator are among the new members elected to the Edmonds Waterfront Center board. “We are thrilled to be able to add this group of talented, experienced and diverse community members to our...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Dark and light

— A mixed bag of dark clouds and blue sky trying to peek through, taken by photographer Marcia Fankhauser at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The good news? It's getting dark later, she notes.
EDMONDS, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s how another park-to-be is getting used while waiting

We’ve been reporting on the Morgan Junction Park Addition site, bought by the city in 2014, planned for park development until the pandemic led Parks to put this and other projects on hold. In the short run, the former dry-cleaner/mini-mart site is supposed to get soil cleanup, but even that plan’s been dragging on. So community members set up an unofficial skatepark on the site – and that got relatively swift Parks action, shutting it down. We updated the situation in coverage of this past week’s Morgan Community Association meeting. That’s one of three “landbanked” future park sites in West Seattle. Today, an update on another:
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Regal Cinemas Closing 3 Beloved Northwest Movie Theaters Forever

The large movie company just announced the closing of 39 theaters across the United States, and the northwest is losing 3 different beloved locations forever. Some of my best memories as a kid were when we went to see a movie at our local theater. For many, those dreams will be just a memory with a newly announced bankruptcy plan. The parent company for Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, had announced it was applying for bankruptcy in September, but on Tuesday filed a detailed plan. That plan names 39 locations that are to be closed along with the 15 locations already shut down by the company. The northwest loses 3 Regal locations overall that are closing forever. Two of those locations have already closed but now we know it is permanent.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Puget Sound Regional Council seeking VISION 2050 Award nominees

The Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) is seeking nominations for its VISION 2050 Awards program through April 1. According to a PSRC news release, the VISION 2050 Awards celebrate efforts that are enhancing the region’s communities and natural environment while advancing equity and opportunity for all. They recognize innovative work by jurisdictions, tribes, nonprofit organizations, businesses, and other groups in the central Puget Sound region. Award nomination materials are available on the PRSC website.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density

I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

