Chalmette, LA

WGNO

Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive. Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting […]
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery sent dark smoke billowing Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), but was brought under control with no reported injuries, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could...
CHALMETTE, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck

At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
HOUMA, LA
WWL

Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field

SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans

More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

