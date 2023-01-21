Read full article on original website
Video: Fire engulfs Ground Pat’i restaurant in Metairie
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Third district firefighters are battling a 2-alarm blaze at the Ground Pat’i in Metairie. The restaurant is located at the corner of Veterans Blvd and David Drive. Jefferson Parish Fire Department say the cause of the fire remains under investgation. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and State Fire Marshal are assisting […]
Fire extinguished at Chalmette oil refinery, no injuries reported
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A fire at the PBF Chalmette oil refinery sent dark smoke billowing Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21), but was brought under control with no reported injuries, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Someone answering the phone of the St. Bernard Fire Department said she could...
Two-alarm blaze engulfs Ground Pat'i restaurant on David Drive in Metairie
The Ground Pat'i restaurant on David Drive in Metairie (map) caught fire just after 7 p.m. Monday night and Jefferson Parish firefighters extinguished the two-alarm blaze at about 9:15 p.m. Firefighters with the Third District Volunteer Fire Department got the first call at 7:10 p.m. and a second alarm went...
Power restored Uptown; no cause yet for outage that knocked out electricity for 9,000
About 9,000 people were without power Monday morning in New Orleans, primarily Uptown, according to Entergy's outage map. The power went out around 9:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by noon, Entergy said. The bulk of the outage was on the riverside of St. Charles Avenue between Audubon...
St. Bernard Parish Fire Department investigating a fire at PBF Refinery
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Fire Department is investigating a fire at PBF Refinery in Chalmette. No injuries were reported, and officials are on the scene containing the fire now. Stay tuned with WDSU.
HPD: Industrial Blvd. closed due to overturned truck
At approximately 10:00am the Houma Police Department responded to an overturned truck and trailer without injuries on Industrial Blvd near Glynn Avenue. As a result industrial Blvd from Van Avenue to Glynn Avenue will remain closed until further notice. Please avoid this area and plan an alternate route as to avoid traffic congestion.
Shots fired, argument escalates to shooting
A suspect has been arrested after an argument in Tremé escalated to shots fired.
Man and his dog stabbed multiple times in West Lake Forest area, NOPD says
A man and his dog were stabbed multiple times Sunday night in the West Lake Forest area of New Orleans, police said. Another man is in custody and accused in the stabbing. The crime was reported to police at 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Read Boulevard (map). The...
Jefferson Parish SWAT searching for stolen car suspects in the Timberlane Village Subdivision
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a SWAT team is currently searching for stolen car suspects on the Westbank off Manhattan. SWAT has air units, dogs, and drones in the Timberlane Village Subdivision. It is advised to avoid the area. No other information is available...
Human remains found in St. Tammany Parish field
SUN, La. — Authorities have launched an investigation after human remains were found in a St. Tammany Parish field near Washington Parish on Thursday. According to Washington Parish Sheriff's Office, an individual searching for arrowheads in a field near Chadell Road near Sun, La., discovered what he believed to be human bones. Deputies were called to the scene, and detectives determined that the bones were likely human remains.
Thousands lose power in uptown New Orleans
More than 9,000 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power this morning, mainly in the Uptown area. The bulk of the outages are in the Audubon Park area , with outages also along Napoleon Ave. and the Fontainebleau and Broadmoor neighborhoods
Vehicle of interest sought in Central City homicide investigation
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way.
Suspect holds store up at gunpoint, steals $500
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a armed robbery at a Wag-A-Pack convivence store Sunday (Jan. 22). According to reports, around 6:30 p.m. in 1700 block of St. Mary Street male suspect, pictured above, walked into […]
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
Severe storms could spawn strong tornadoes Tuesday in South, including Houston and New Orleans metros
On the warm side of a winter storm that will track from Texas to the Northeast this week, parts of the storm-fatigued South are in the bull's-eye for yet another severe weather threat Tuesday and Wednesday.
Man injured in overnight shooting on Chef Menteur Highway
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man on Chef Menteur Highway on Saturday morning. According to police, a man was shot on the 13700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:35 a.m. No other information is available at this time.
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store
Two Arrested Suspected of Drive-By Shooting Following Verbal Altercation at Convenience Store. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – Two people from Louisiana have been arrested suspected of a drive-by shooting incident in which a weapon was fired at a vehicle following a verbal altercation at a convenience store. According to the...
Hunt for arrowheads finds human bones on Northshore
A search for arrowheads led to the discovery of human remains in a field last week, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office announced today.
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
