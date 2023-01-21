Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball nabs 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza in transfer portal
After landing Arizona State junior transfer setter Ella Snyder on Jan. 5, head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley wasn't done adding depth to the position, grabbing Ohio State senior standout Mac Podraza. Heading to Happy Valley as the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year, Podraza becomes the third transfer to join...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball continues Big Ten play with clashes against Rutgers, Michigan
After securing a gritty and resilient 76-65 win over Nebraska in front of the largest home crowd thus far, Penn State’s Big Ten gauntlet carries on with Rutgers and Michigan on the horizon. The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet...
Digital Collegian
Following split series with Notre Dame, Penn State men’s hockey stays put in USCHO rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 once again. After splitting its weekend series against Notre Dame, the blue and white remained a steady No. 6 in the latest USCHO rankings. Following a “demoralizing” loss on Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish during Saturday’s Wear White Game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Gary Steen gets huge confidence boost with ranked victory against Michigan State
Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup. Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football picks up class of 2023 running back David Kency Jr. out of Louisiana
Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening. Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School. The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Young rebounds with dominant performance against Michigan State
After a close win in the Bryce Jordan Center against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, Roman Bravo-Young was determined to put on a show against Michigan State. Penn State’s No. 1 Bravo-Young came out firing against Michigan State’s No. 16 Rayvon Foley, earning a pin against the Spartan in dominant fashion.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey's Roar Zone shows out for annual Wear White game
Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey remains in same spot in USCHO poll for 7th consecutive week
For the seventh week in a row, Penn State women’s hockey remains at No. 12 in this week's USCHO Poll. Thus far, Penn State holds a conference play record of 7-1-1, which is first place in the CHA, and an overall record of 17-8-2. The blue and white are...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball remains No. 4 in AVCA poll after back-to-back top 10 wins
Despite starting the season 6-0 with wins against Pepperdine and Stanford over the weekend, Penn State didn’t move from its No. 4 spot in this week’s AVCA men’s volleyball rankings. The top five teams in the rankings didn't move from last week, but UCLA did get one...
Digital Collegian
The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast
In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli. With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.
Digital Collegian
Mercyhurst surrenders game-winning goal, falls to Penn State women's hockey in CHA overtime battle
No. 12 Penn State concluded its two-game conference series with Mercyhurst on Monday, earning a 3-2 victory in overtime fashion thanks to two goals from its freshman phenom. For a majority of the month both teams have faced solely conference opponents making it a tough stretch to end the regular season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in back-and-forth matchup to snap 3-game losing skid
After three straight disheartening losses, Penn State came into Sunday’s matchup against Wisconsin in dire need of a victory. The blue and white accomplished just that, defeating the Badgers by a score of 74-69 at Bryce Jordan Center. It was a competitive game from the jump, with each team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball takes down Nebraska, continues its winning ways in Happy Valley
Penn State managed to defend home turf again to pick up a close win against Nebraska. The Nittany Lions, behind guard Andrew Funk, bested the Cornhuskers 76-65 to advance to 13-6 on the season. Funk was letting the 3-pointers fly to spark an offense that struggled to shoot the ball...
Onward State
Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career
In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
streakingthelawn.com
BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State
In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
Digital Collegian
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey defeats Mercyhurst behind braces from Gough, Zanon
No. 12 Penn State traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to begin a two-game conference series with Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions and Lakers met on Nov. 4-5 at Pegula Ice Arena, where Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 4-1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2. The Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Lack of Notre Dame neutral zone play favors Penn State men’s hockey in win
The second game of the series between Penn State and Notre Dame started out the complete opposite of Game 1. Sporting the alternate jerseys, the Nittany Lions came out of the locker room aggressive, showing the Fighting Irish that the rematch was not going to be a given. After the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey can’t crack Notre Dame’s Ryan Bischel despite season-high in shots
When a group can outpace a team by almost 30 pucks on net in a game, one would assume that group comes out with a win after 60 minutes, but that wasn’t the case when Penn State outshot Notre Dame 53-24 on Friday night at Pegula Ice Arena. Despite...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball freshman guard Kanye Clary finding confidence and learning along the way
In a full team effort, one that saw the Nittany Lions take down Nebraska by 11, Penn State relied on its cast of unsung heroes and a group of underclassmen who have begun to show their development. While Penn State struggled in the first half, head coach Micah Shrewsberry looked...
