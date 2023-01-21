ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling's Gary Steen gets huge confidence boost with ranked victory against Michigan State

Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup. Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Roar Zone shows out for annual Wear White game

Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Lady Lions’ Carolyn Kieger Reaches Highest Win Total Of Penn State Coaching Career

In her first three seasons at the helm of Penn State women’s basketball, Carolyn Kieger had never won 12 games in a single season. That has now changed. Kieger secured her 12th victory in a 74-69 win over Wisconsin. At this point, the Lady Lions are 12-8 with 10 games left in the regular season, meaning Kieger’s 12th win may come in her first winning season as a Big Ten basketball head coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
streakingthelawn.com

BREAKING: UVA Football Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marcus Hagans leaving for Penn State

In another departure from Tony Elliott’s coaching staff, the Virginia Cavaliers’ Associate Head Coach and Wide Receivers Coach Marques Hagans is reportedly leaving the program for the WR position with the Penn State Nittany Lions. A former quarterback for the Wahoos, Hagans spent 11 years on staff for UVA and was made Associate Head Coach in addition to his positional duties when Elliott took over last year.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

