Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO