Mother-and-son duo, Gail and Josh Taylor, share the podium at Cold Rock 25K in North Carolina

Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
Dr. Ryan Cole, pioneer in early Covid treatment, now threatened by Washington state over medical license
An Idaho doctor who came to Anchorage with a group of other physicians in 2021 to talk about early treatment protocols for Covid-19 is now being threatened by the State of Washington, which has taken the first steps to pulling his license to practice in Washington. Dr. Ryan Cole lives...
alaskasportsreport.com
Prep Hoops: Grace Christian stuns Heritage 53-50 to win Alaska Airlines Classic; East edges West 68-62 for third
It may not have been David vs. Goliath, but it was close. No doubt the Grace Christian Grizzlies of Anchorage were in the deep end Saturday night against a powerful Heritage Christian Warriors team that was ranked as high as No. 14 in California’s Division I rankings. Grace weathered...
kmyu.tv
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
alaskasnewssource.com
Active and warm weather could bring areas of freezing rain to Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is already falling across parts of Southcentral this morning, with the possibility of up to two inches across most of Southcentral through the day. While heavier snowfall totals will occur through the mountains and near Talkeetna, it’s the populated areas that will see some of the bigger issues.
alaskasnewssource.com
Most Mat-Su schools on remote learning due to icy roads
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Icy road conditions have led to most schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District to use a remote learning day Tuesday. The district wrote in an online social post that all classes will be canceled in lieu of online learning, with the exception of Glacier View School.
alaskasnewssource.com
A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night
Anchorage Assembly votes to replace Allard for Eagle River with mask-wearing poet, writer, artist Robin Dern
The Anchorage Assembly interviewed and voted to name Eagle River resident Robin Dern as the temporary replacement for former Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who is now a sitting legislator. Dern was among 10 people who applied for the seat, which will be filled by the voters on April 4 through a regular municipal election.
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
webcenterfairbanks.com
‘I’m going to do something’: Man leads group rescue of moose stuck in frozen lake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - An Anchorage man says he was walking his dogs Tuesday night when he heard a commotion in a nearby lake. “I heard splashing while I was on the phone and I said, ‘That’s a moose; he’s drowning. I have to go,’” Anchorage resident Wil Graves said.
hebervalleyradio.com
Anchorage Alaska Temple To Be Reconstructed
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced its temple at Anchorage, Alaska will be reconstructed. This significantly larger temple will be built on the same property where a meetinghouse for the Salt Lake City-based faith is currently in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will...
alaskapublic.org
34th annual Anchorage Folk Festival celebrates return of live performances
The Anchorage Folk Festival returns in full force on Friday, after scaling back during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mile Twelve, a Bluegrass band out of Boston, is the headliner for this weekend. The group is known for singing fast and picking hard which the festival’s president, Johnse Ostman, said will help...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
alaskasnewssource.com
DEVELOPING: Anchorage Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire in Ship Creek area
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a warehouse fire in the Ship Creek area on Thursday night. A fire burning at a warehouse on the 2500 block of North Post Road was reported on social media at 8:30 p.m. AFD said by phone that...
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Aloha Days returns to Anchorage after nearly 3 years
The Scouts hosted their annual Jack-Frost-O-Ree on Saturday, providing activities and a place to socialize for cub families. A pedestrian was struck and killed on Saturday afternoon near Abbott Road and Birch Road. Complaint says thousands going hungry. Updated: 21 hours ago. After months of turmoil amid a backlog of...
alaskapublic.org
Lawsuit says Alaska Department of Health exposed thousands to hunger risk by not giving food aid
Ten Alaskans are suing the state, saying it failed to provide food stamps within the time frames required by federal law. The complaint was filed Friday in Superior Court in Anchorage against Alaska Health Commissioner Heidi Hedberg. The lawsuit said that in her role as commissioner of a department that failed to provide needed services, Hedberg “has subjected thousands of Alaskans to ongoing hunger and continues to do so.”
