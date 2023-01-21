ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Prince George's County Man Gunned Down Near Metro Station In DC

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Metropolitan police Photo Credit: Facebook/Metropolitan Police Department

New details have been released after a 23-year-old Maryland man became the latest victim of gun violence in Washington, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch is seeking the public's assistance in locating the gunman who is wanted for the murder of Lanham resident Keshon Cornish, who was killed earlier this week.

Detectives were called shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19 to the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue in Northeast, DC, where there was a report of a shooting in the area.

According to police, responding officers found Cornish with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel.

His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation and to determine the exact cause of death.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for tipsters that lead to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099.

