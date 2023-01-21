Read full article on original website
Cowboys Fans Angrily Go After Boise’s Kellen Moore After Loss
Another year and sadly for fans of the Dallas Cowboys fans, another playoff loss. The team failed to beat the San Fransisco 49ers losing 19-12. The Cowboy offense produced only one touchdown as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions. The 49ers move on to take on Philadelphia while the Cowboys figure out how to advance past the divisional NFL Playoffs.
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Skip Bayless throws temper tantrum after 49ers beat Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a noisy fanbase; they are, after all, "America's Team." However, there might not be a louder fan than FS1's Skip Bayless. Heading into the Cowboys-49ers matchup, Bayless had complete confidence in Dallas. The "Undisputed" host even tweeted a prediction after Dallas' 31-14 wild-card round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
Cowboys 'Kryptonite'? Michael Irvin Has Concerns vs. 49ers
The Cowboys meet the 49ers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Michael Irvin is worried for Dallas.
Look: Dak Prescott Missed Wide-Open Touchdown Sunday
Dak Prescott did not play well on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw two interceptions in his team's 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott and the Cowboys are going home early for the second straight year, each time losing to the 49ers. But while Prescott made some bad ...
Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
NFL world blasts Dak Prescott after terrible playoff performance
It’s a week-to-week league in the NFL. You could be riding high, like Dak Prescott was last week. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback scored five touchdowns in their romp over Tampa Bay in the Wild Card round. Then, the following week, you can get deep-fried by critics and Twitter alike if you have a dreadful performance. Read more... The post NFL world blasts Dak Prescott after terrible playoff performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Fought at AT&T Stadium Watch Party After Loss to 49ers
Cowboys fans brawled after losing to the 49ers.
Pacman Jones throws shade at Bills QB Josh Allen
It’s no secret that Adam “Pacman” Jones has never had an issue speaking his mind. So when he was asked his opinion of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a recent episode of “Smash & Dash,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and LenDale White, Jones had no issue going all-in on dragging Allen through the mud.
NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Disastrous Final Play Against 49ers
It was a close game the whole way, but the Dallas Cowboys left fans wondering what the heck they were... The post NFL World Reacts to Dallas Cowboys Disastrous Final Play Against 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed
Tony Pollard was knocked out of Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game between his Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers with an injury, and now we have more details about the injury. The Cowboys running back suffered a fractured left fibula and high ankle sprain while being brought down on a tackle late in... The post Details of Tony Pollard’s injury and recovery timetable revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear
Ezekiel Elliott faces an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas next season. He did not dance around the topic.
Cowboys VIDEO: Michael Irvin 'Virtual Pep Talk' to Dak & Micah vs. 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.
Look: Brett Maher Video Is Going Viral Ahead Of Cowboys-49ers
The Dallas Cowboys' wild-card victory was a nightmare for kicker Brett Maher. The veteran kicker missed four straight extra points before finally making his fifth attempt. Luckily, the misses didn't cost Dallas as it went on to beat Tampa Bay 31-14. There was speculation Jerry Jones and Co. ...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
