This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
C8 Corvette Rockets Off Dyno And Crashes Into Wall
Graphic designers have started getting just a little bit too good in recent years. Maybe it’s the fact that pretty much everyone had a lot of free time with the global shut down a few years ago and all. But whatever the case, these skilled artists have created some incredibly realistic photos and videos. One such motion picture featured a C8 Corvette running test on the dyno, what happens next you might not expect.
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
See Maserati Ghibli Trofeo V8 Attempt A Top Speed Run On Autobahn
Despite being an entry-level Maserati, the Ghibli isn't void of a powerful version in the form of the Trofeo V8. It's a quick and fast sedan, and this top-speed run on the Autobahn gives us a preview of what it can do beyond conventional speed limits. For the uninitiated, the...
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
PCarmarket Is Selling A Top-Spec 1975 Porsche Carrera 2.7
Track focused and nimble, this Porsche is ready to race. Porsche really hit its peak in the 1970s with the innovations surrounding the 911. While the rest of the world was starting to go downhill, Porsche rose to the top. One great example of the German autobrand’s prowess is the 1975 Porsche 911, more specifically the Carrera. This particular vehicle is one of the cleanest models to wear that name in modern times and might be one of the last chances for you to get behind the wheel of a vintage Porsche.
Decade-Old Aston Martin Vanquish Nearly Hits Top Speed On Autobahn
Born initially as the Project AM310 Concept in 2012, the second-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was a stunner and a performer. Its naturally aspirated engine under the hood progressed to become more powerful with each version, though the first iteration was already a force to be reckoned with. The exterior styling...
Bentley Mulliner Unveils Bathurst-Inspired Continental GT S Duo
Automakers are usually creating special editions to commemorate wins from the distant past but the latest Mulliner specials from Bentley were designed for something a lot more recent. We are talking about a pair of bespoke Continental GT S models, commissioned in Australia as tributes to the Bentley Continental GT3 racer that won at the Bathurst 12-Hour race in 2020.
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas
Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque's special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Legacy lands Gordon as Johnson's crew chief
NASCAR Cup Series champion crew chief Todd Gordon will oversee the No. 84 team and Jimmie Johnson’s part-time schedule this season. Gordon joins Legacy Motor Club after last serving as a crew chief in 2021 at Team Penske for Ryan Blaney. He won a Cup Series championship in 2018 with Joey Logano.
Ford CEO Farley makes professional racing debut at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Tucked in the back corner of an outpost paddock at Daytona International Speedway stood the chief executive of Ford, leaning against a cart having a casual conversation with the heads of The Wood Brothers Racing team. Jim Farley was wearing a firesuit and hardly...
Drag Race: Suzuki SV650 Races A Porsche 911 To Showcase Motorcycles Are Indeed Faster
Cars and motorcycles peacefully co-exist in the automotive world and almost never eat into each other. On the flipside, hardcore car and motorcycle fans almost never co-exist peacefully and often argue about what's faster, which results in some smashing car vs motorcycle drag races like this BMW M5 vs M 1000 RR battle. The latest addition of the car vs. motorcycle battle comes from BikeWorld, which has tried to settle this rivalry uniquely by pitting a simple Suzuki SV650 against a variety of sports cars. And as is often the case with car vs motorcycle races, the result is quite baffling.
Ricky Taylor to get IndyCar test with Andretti
One of the best sports car drivers of his generation will get another chance to test an IndyCar as Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport IMSA GTP driver Ricky Taylor is set to get another open-wheel run courtesy of his new team co-owner. Taylor, the 33-year-old from Florida who has...
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session this afternoon. That will push qualifying for next week’s Rolex 24 At Daytona back 20 minutes. GTD and GTD PRO qualifying will now start at 1:45 p.m. ET, proceeding to LMP3, LMP2 and GTP, the latter starting at 3 p.m. Qualifying will be livestreamed on Peacock.
Watch Tuned BMW X6 M50i With 670 HP Reach 180 MPH On Autobahn
The BMW X6 is a stylish luxury crossover in its basic form and a Nurburgring natural when it dons the full-fat M suit. In between is the X6 M50i, a potent middle child capable of gobbling up miles of Autobahn at triple-digit speeds without breaking a sweat. But the X6...
Drag Racing Boat Set 272.9 MPH Record
In just three seconds, this boat broke a world record. Usually, when we’re talking about boats in drag racing, you might be thinking about a Charger or Challenger. All jokes aside, the majority of the time when people think about a straight line speed they mostly imagine cars. However, there is another type of drag racing which is even crazier, and it uses quite a lot of the same tactics to achieve high speeds. That is nautical drag racing. You might not have ever seen a racing boat before but when you see what these ships are capable of you might just become a fan.
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09
There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
