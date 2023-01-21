ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

The NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching and the Cavs are running out of time to acquire an upgrade at small forward. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding who Cleveland could go after including Tim Hardaway Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic, and Milk Beasley. One player who would fit Cleveland's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers

During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Grizzlies vs. Kings prediction, odds, line, start time, spread: 2023 NBA picks, Jan. 23 best bets by top model

De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (26-19) are set to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 15-10 at home and Memphis is 11-12 on the road. The Grizzlies are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Phoenix Suns 112-110 on Sunday, while the Kings saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in their 129-127 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday

Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
The Game Haus

2023 NBA Playoff Schedule

With the NBA regular season reaching the halfway point, it’s time to start looking ahead to the play-ins and playoffs to see who could contend for the title this season. Here are all the important dates regarding the 2023 NBA playoffs. February 17-22: NBA All-Star Break. March 1: Playoff...
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says 'better send those refunds' as Bengals eliminate need for neutral-site AFC title game

The road to Super Bowl LVII in the AFC will officially go through Arrowhead Stadium. After the Cincinnati Bengals were able to upset the Buffalo Bills in their divisional round matchup on Sunday, the possibility of having an AFC Championship game on a neutral site has been eliminated. Now, the Chiefs will host Cincinnati in what will be a rematch of last season's title game.
CINCINNATI, OH

