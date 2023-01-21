De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (26-19) are set to host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (31-15) on Monday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Kings are 15-10 at home and Memphis is 11-12 on the road. The Grizzlies are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after losing to the Phoenix Suns 112-110 on Sunday, while the Kings saw their six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night in their 129-127 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO