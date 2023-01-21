Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
NBA trade rumors: Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes pitch to other teams after 30-point outburst
Leading up to the NBA trade deadline, Wizards forward Rui Hachimura has heard the chatter around his future in Washington, but he's doing his best to keep his focus on the court and his confidence up. "I've just got to keep focus on the moment right now," Hachimura said of...
NBA schedule today, game time, players to watch (Monday, Jan. 23)
Breaking down the NBA schedule today for Monday, Jan. 23 with a look at the NBA games on the slate, the key players to watch and more. After a wild weekend of NBA games that featured fights, near-fights, Shannon Sharpe and plenty more, the league is really starting to hit its stride. Now we have the NBA schedule for today on Monday, Jan. 23 that should get things rolling.
CBS Sports
Shannon Sharpe apologizes for altercation with Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks at game vs. Lakers
During halftime of Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, several members of the Grizzlies, including Dillon Brooks, and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe got involved in a verbal altercation courtside at Crypto.com Arena. Referees and arena security had to intervene and separate Sharpe, Brooks, Steven Adams, Ja Morant, and Morant's father, Tee Morant.
CBS Sports
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Kansas State a new Bracketology No. 1 seed after Kansas slips
The countdown to Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament will hit seven weeks on Sunday, and conference races across the country are starting to take shape. But the sport's hierarchy at the top remains a muddy picture, and that was evident again Saturday as a pair of top-five teams suffered defeats early in the day.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
--- Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is available for Sunday night’s game at the Portland Trail Blazers. James had been listed as questionable with ankle soreness. The Blazers will have Gary Payton II in uniform. He was listed as probable with a calf contusion. Be sure to check...
Sporting News
What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups
When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of "Rivals Week" for the 2022-23 season. In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league's rivalries — both old and new.
CBS Sports
Pistons vs. Bucks: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Detroit Pistons need to shore up a defense that is allowing 119.65 points per game before their contest Monday. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena after having had a few days off. Detroit has some work to do to even out the 7-25 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround
Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
Yardbarker
NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule Released for Jazz Nation
The 2023 NBA All-Star game is one month away, and as it approaches, events are being advertised for the February 17-19 weekend. The Utah Jazz host the All-Star game at Vivint Arena for the first time since the '90s. Let's take a look at the schedule as listed on NBA.com.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Questionable Saturday
Ayton is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Pacers due to a non-COVID-related illness, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton's status will presumably depend on how he is feeling closer to tip-off. If he is ultimately unable to go, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would be in line for increased workloads.
CBS Sports
Sean Payton interviews: No second interview with Broncos scheduled yet, Panthers reportedly making strong push
Sean Payton is a popular man these days. The former New Orleans Saints head coach is mulling a return to the NFL in 2023, and clubs are starting to line up for his services. The leader in the clubhouse appears to be the Denver Broncos, although CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported Monday that no second interview has been scheduled with Payton just yet and that they have not zeroed in on anyone at this time.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Just three catches
Higgins caught three of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. Higgins had another quiet outing by his standards, as he's now totaled just seven grabs for 65 yards through Cincinnati's first two playoff games. To his credit, though, Higgins drew an important defensive pass-interference call on a third down to begin the fourth quarter, ultimately helping the Bengals extend their lead. After Sunday's victory, Higgins will next face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Against Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Higgins caught three passes for 35 yards and a touchdown in a 27-24 win.
CBS Sports
Net positives: While everybody was watching Kevin Durant last summer, Brooklyn pulled off four heists
Despite all the stuff -- the 1-5 start, the coaching change, 11 games without Kyrie Irving, 11 games without Ben Simmons, four straight losses without Kevin Durant -- the Brooklyn Nets are 29-17, just one game back of the second-place Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings. On Jan. 9, when they announced Durant had sprained his MCL, they had the second-best record in the NBA and were within a game of the first-place Boston Celtics thanks to an 18-wins-in-20-games rampage featuring a predictably sizzling offense (fourth in the league before the injury, 119 points per 100 possessions in those 20 games) and a less predictably stingy defense (110.3 per 100 in that stretch, now seventh in the league). At full strength, or even close to it, Brooklyn is a championship contender.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Bill Walton shares everything you must know about his 'intergalactic' alternate NBA telecast
Bill Walton, a two-time NBA champion who won NBA Finals MVP in 1977 and NBA MVP in 1978, is now one of the most enigmatic broadcasters in the sports world. Walton is a tangential thinker with a unique perspective and he is known to share wildly entertaining soliloquies — not always relevant to the game of basketball — whenever he is on the air.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Joe Burrow: Advances to AFC Championship Game
Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC divisional round. He also rushed six times for 31 yards. Burrow started hot despite snowy conditions, connecting on his first nine throws, which included his two touchdowns. The signal -caller opened by finding top target Ja'Marr Chase for a 28-yard score, then hit tight end Hayden Hurst from 15 yards to cap Cincinnati's second drive. With some added production on the ground, Burrow will now prepare for next Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs. Facing Kansas City in Week 13 of the regular season, Burrow totaled 332 yards and three touchdowns while not committing any turnovers in a 27-24 victory.
CBS Sports
Giants' Dre Miller: Inks new deal with Giants
The Giants signed Miller to a reserve/future contract Monday. Miller joined up with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May, but he broke his wrist in early August and was placed on injured reserve. The team then waived him from IR with an injury settlement Sept. 2, and he went un-signed before rejoining the Giants' practice squad Oct. 25. Miller now will look to stay healthy heading into the 2023 campaign in order to make his NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Mekhi Sargent: Sticks with Jacksonville
The Jaguars' signed Sargent to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Sargent landed a practice-squad deal with the Jaguars after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster to begin the season. He was never elevated for any contests, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason. The Iowa product made seven appearances for three different teams (Jaguars, Rams and Titans) during his rookie campaign in 2021, totaling 16 touches for 71 yards.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jaylon Moore: Gets another shot with Jacksonville
The Jaguars signed Moore to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Moore was waived by the Giants ahead of the 53-man roster deadline and quickly landed a practice-squad deal with Jacksonville. He never made any appearances during the regular season, but with his new contract, he'll be able to stick around the Jaguars' organization and compete for a larger role during the offseason.
CBS Sports
Reds' Derek Law: Back with Cincinnati
Law re-signed Monday with the Reds on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training. Law elected free agency in November after the Reds dropped him from their 40-man roster, but he'll be rejoining the organization in 2023 and will get the chance to battle for a spot in the big club's Opening Day bullpen. The 32-year-old right-hander made 17 appearances in the majors in 2022 between Cincinnati and Detroit, logging a 4.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 19.2 innings.
Comments / 0