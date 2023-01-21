ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to major Georgia news

The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job

Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

Georgia transfer Rodarius Thomas jailed on felony charge

ATHENS, Ga. — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 Atlanta 4-star athlete

Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
