Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
The Georgia Bulldogs will retain one of their best players for the 2023 season, as offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger won’t head to the NFL quite yet. Van Pran-Granger posted on Twitter that he decided not to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Instead, the center will play for a historic third-straight championship with the vaunted Bulldogs.
Shortly after Georgia defeated TCU in the national championship game, wide receiver AD Mitchell entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, the college football world discovered where he's heading for the 2023 season. Mitchell announced on Instagram that he's transferring to Texas. ...
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
With the conclusion of the wild-card and divisional rounds of the NFL playoffs, the first 27 picks of the 2023 draft are set. While the first 18 picks were already set at the end of the regular season, playoff teams don't get slotted in until they get eliminated. That means we can add nine more teams to the list as of Sunday night.
The transfer portal is closed and the window to enter the 2023 NFL Draft has shut. In all, the Bulldogs saw 10 players enter the transfer portal and another 10 players give up remaining eligibility to enter the NFL draft. In all, the Bulldogs have seen 24 players from the...
ATHENS, Ga. — A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
Georgia’s offensive line will have a different look than during the Bulldogs’ back-to-back national championship runs. Offensive tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon are headed to the NFL draft along with Warren Ericson. Devin Willock, who started two games for the Bulldogs in 2022, tragically passed away in...
The AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games are set. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the San Francisco 49ers. Who will advance to the Super Bowl? ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has revealed its ...
Josiah Abdullah is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound, four-star athlete from Atlanta where he plays for Woodward Academy. The Woodward Academy War Eagles finished the 2022 season 11-2 with a loss to Langston Hughes in the third round of the 6A playoffs. Tennessee is currently a 66% favorite to land Abdullah per On3.
