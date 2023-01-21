ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Rancho, NM

rrobserver.com

Storm’s second-half rally erases 22-point deficit, leads to big district W

Daniel Steverson drives toward the basket. He led the second-half comeback, scoring 17 of his team-high 18 along the way. (Herron photo) Whether it was Cleveland High’s greatest comeback in history or not, the Storm’s remarkable second-half rally to deny No. 1 Volcano Vista a shot at the state’s record for consecutive wins (53 is the mark) won’t soon be forgotten.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Take Jack Kennedy Classic Title 5-2 Over Zags

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last year, in what was just the second career dual match for a majority of the New Mexico Lobos, Gonzaga bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to win four of five singles wins and a 4-2 win. One year later, with Gonzaga sporting a near duplicate lineup, UNM showed how advanced they have moved in a years time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

New Mexico Runners extinguish Inferno, 16-7

Nate Yeager can’t stop every shot, and here he’s a bit late diving to try and stop an Inferno net-finder. (Herron photo) Score early and score often was the theme on Jan. 21 at Rio Rancho Events Center, where the New Mexico Runners scored the game’s first six goals on their way to a convincing 16-7 victory over the Colorado Inferno.
RIO RANCHO, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Battle Past Broncos Behind McGruder Double-Double

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— After trailing by six early in Saturday’s game against Boise State, the Lobos responded to take a lead at the end of the first and never trailed for the remainder of the contest in the 76-68 victory. Shaiquel McGruder led the way with a game-and season-high...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Storm’s Leah Futey wins another Gatorade honor

The leader of the pack, Leah Futey (800) took the lead early in the Class 5A race at Albuquerque Academy in November and never relinquished it. (Herron photo) Cleveland High School’s Leah Futey has been named today by Gatorade as its 2022 Cross Country Player of the Year in New Mexico.
CLEVELAND, NM
rrobserver.com

RR Home Improvement Show comes off three-year hiatus

The Rio Rancho Home Improvement Marketplace Show returns Feb. 4-5 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. “Each year, we search for the best of the best in home improvement. This year’s event features New Mexico’s finest home improvement experts and a super lineup of exciting new exhibitors,” said David Griffin, president of New Mexico Business.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Wind damage reported in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds are blowing through the metro on Monday as a winter storm makes its way through the state. Some damage has been reported with the strong winds in Albuquerque. KOAT viewers have sent us photos of a tree that fell in the high winds early...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Structure fire in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting with a structure fire in the area of 5000 5th St SW Monday morning. According to a BCSO tweet, they are also assisting with damaged power lines in the area of 5th St. between Eastview Ave and Valley High St. People in the area can expect traffic delays and power outages.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Chamber celebrates 2022 growth, looks for more in 2023

The Rio Rancho Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Boots & Bling returned to a sold-out crowd Saturday night at the Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel. It marked the first time the event was held since before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. Chamber President/CEO Jerry Schalow welcomed the crowd by announcing...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Joe Harris fifth grader is spelling bee champ

By Gary Herron | Sports Editor and Gary Herron | Observer staff writer | Jan 20, 2023 | Education, News,. Another bee is in the books, and with it, Rio Rancho Public Schools’ newest school, Joe Harris Elementary, has its first spelling bee champion. Fifth grader Lucy Worthen, daughter...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday

After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate Saturday morning homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Dallas Street and Bell Avenue in southeast Albuquerque for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they found one person who had died from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives

A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low pressure system.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Hazardous winds warning for Rio Rancho, snow possible tonight

Weather is hazardous today until midnight with winds reaching more than 50 miles per hour in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. Albuquerque National Weather Service says power outages are probable as winds will knock down trees and power lines. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or...
RIO RANCHO, NM

