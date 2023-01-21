ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Kansas State vs. Texas Tech: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds

No. 13/15 K-State (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) concludes its brief 2-game homestand on Saturday, as the Wildcats play host to Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) before an expected sellout crowd at Bramlage Coliseum for a 1 p.m., CT tip on ESPN2. The Wildcats have won 10 of their last 11 games, as they responded to their first Big 12 loss at No. 17/17 TCU?with an 83-82 overtime win over No. 2/2 Kansas on Tuesday night, snapping a 7-game losing skid to the Jayhawks. The team is now 9-0 in games decided by single digits (9 points or less), including 4-0 in overtime.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

ESPN BPI predicts WVU's remaining schedule

ESPN's Basketball Power Index projects that West Virginia will finish with a 17.2-13.8 record and has a 0.1% chance of winning the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers are ranked No. 27 in the BPI (up three spots from last week), and have the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the country. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

What Bob Huggins had to say after the loss to Texas

West Virginia got off the snide with a Big 12 Conference win against TCU earlier this week, but the Mountaineers were back in the loss column on Saturday night, blowing a second half lead and falling to No. 7 Texas in Morgantown. Afterwards, just three days removed from talking about a four-game winning streak, Bob Huggins did not mince words about his team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

No. 3 WVU rifle tops Ohio State, Akron on the road

The No. 3 West Virginia University rifle team made the best of its weekend in Ohio, outshooting both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 10 Akron Zips. The Mountaineers started their weekend in Columbus Ohio, defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 4740-4713. The win marked the 51st straight win against the Buckeyes, as the Mountaineers have never lost to them.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Landau Murphy Jr. to perform national anthem at WVU-Auburn game

Jazz singer Landau Murphy Jr., a West Virginia native and former winner of “America’s Got Talent, is set to perform the national anthem before Saturday’s matchup between WVU and Auburn. Murphy won the sixth season of NBC's "America’s Got Talent" in 2011, as he performed titles from...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Talk 1340

It Is High Time A Texas Comfort Food Favorite Returns To Lubbock

I spent a couple of hours this weekend walking around South Plains Mall. It's a great way to stretch your legs without facing the elements here, and there are quite a few stores I like. I got a beautiful dress from Dillard's, took a deep breath of the awesome scent of Earthbound's incense section, goofed around in FYE and I looked at the movie posters at Premiere Cinemas.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock, South Plains crews prepare roads for winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ahead of a storm that could produce several inches of snow on the South Plains, Lubbock emergency management officials and road crews are preparing for those conditions. “As typical with any moisture, whenever you start to get below freezing, our overpasses become slick because ice starts...
LUBBOCK, TX
LoneStar 92

Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
LUBBOCK, TX
Daily Athenaeum

One injured in shooting near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown

One person has been injured in a shooting Monday night near Grant Avenue in downtown Morgantown. According to University Police, the victim "appears to have a non-life-threatening injury." Police responded to reports of shots fired near the 500 block at approximately 11:45 p.m. and issued an all-clear after 12:30 a.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: January 23rd, 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Chilly and breezy conditions are expected today with winds out of the southeast at 20 to 25 mph and temperatures reaching a high of 50 degrees, though much of the day will be spent in the 40s. Clouds will be on the increase as our storm system approaches, but precipitation will hold off during daylight hours.
LUBBOCK, TX

