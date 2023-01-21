ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Suspected armed bank robber arrested in Daly City

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16m4Lz_0kMnbg7b00

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same bank twice last year, according to a press release from the South San Francisco Police Department.

Sal Bando, beloved Oakland A’s Hall of Famer, has died

The two armed robberies took place at the same bank on the 100 block of McLellan Drive. A Chase bank is located on the corner of the block. The first armed robbery took place on Nov. 28, 2022 and the second on Dec. 28, 2022.

Police allege that during both incidents, the suspect showed a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money from the employee before leaving the scene on foot. Police later learned the pistol was a replica.

Investigators identified the suspect as 48-year-old Damion Shoemaker of San Francisco. Shoemaker was taken into custody in Daly City on Thursday and booked into the San Mateo County Jail. He is facing two counts of armed robbery.

Police are still investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SSFPD at 650-877-8900 or email tips@ssf.net.

