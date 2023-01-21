Read full article on original website
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekend
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?
Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy's Kicker
Local Residents Hope This Is the Final Chapter for Toxic South Dallas Factory
UT Dallas instructor skydives toward a world record
DALLAS — When students listen to UT Dallas neuroscience lecturer Vanessa Shirazi talk about the brain, they have no idea what’s really on her mind. “Do my students know about this side?” Shirazi asked. “Yes, I think so. Usually, at some point in the semester, I’ll have to mention it somehow. I love it too much. It comes out even if I try not to.”
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
Escapes and murders. What is happening at Dallas Zoo?
Dallas Zoo has been in the news lately but for all the wrong reasons. Last week Nova, a three-year-old clouded leopard escaped from the zoo after it appeared that someone deliberately cut through the mesh of Nova's enclosure to entice an escape.
Country duo Brooks & Dunn announce North Texas stop on upcoming tour
FORT WORTH, Texas — The "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is coming to Dickies Arena this Spring. Duo Brooks & Dunn announced a May 6 stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their Reboot 2023 Tour. “Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk...
Player Ratings to Theme of Ways to Waste Time: TCU at Kansas
The Horned Frogs thrashed the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Let's rate some player performances.
Did you win? 3 $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold throughout Texas
Well, the dream of winning a Super Bowl in 2023 has come to an end for the Dallas Cowboys after losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Playoffs, again. However, there was some winning to be had in Texas by way of the lottery.
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locations
Good news for lovers of Chick-fil-A in Dallas with the recent opening of a new location in downtown Dallas. Chick-fil-A has almost 3000 locations in the United States, including 140 in the Dallas Fort Worth area.
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
Our 5 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas
TEXAS - TX has excellent options for trying all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. These include Mama Jack's Road House Cafe in Kountze, Allen's Family Style Meals in Sweetwater, King Buffet in Dallas, and Sweet Sue's Family Restaurant in Tyler. If you want something new, try something different at an all-you-can-eat buffet.
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
DFW weather: Timeline, amounts, what to expect as rain and possible snow head to North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we're expecting:. Rain/snow mix or snow is possible for parts of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy conditions) do not look likely. Temps stay above freezing all day Tuesday for most of the area. Significant snow totals are not likely for DFW,...
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Crumbl is Coming to Frisco!
There are several new restaurants opening in Frisco. They are part of the Shoppes at Eldorado, a new retail development located at Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway in Frisco, Texas. One of the new shops is Crumbl Cookies, a fresh-baked cookie shop with dramatic and unique menu changes each week....
