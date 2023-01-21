Whatever the Boston Celtics end up doing at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, it is safe to say that they do not need to do much to have a successful end to the NBA’s 2023 trade season with the best record in the league. But just because this team is consistently finding ways to end up in the win column does not mean that the Celtics are free from faults.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO