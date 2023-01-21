Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)
While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
Cavaliers Rumors: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Chris Fedor from Cleveland.com to discuss the state of the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert and more.
Golden State Warriors Have Reportedly Made A Final Decision On James Wiseman
The Golden State Warriors could be parting ways with James Wiseman soon.
Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are The Best Team In The NBA
The Boston Celtics were on an absolute tear heading into their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors back in December. They were sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a league-best 21-5 record but a loss at Chase Center sent them on a downward spiral. The Celtics...
Celtics Notes: Udoka, Stoudamire, All-Star Game, Smart
Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire said he frequently checks in with suspended coach Ime Udoka, whom he’s known for 30 years. Stoudamire has tried to give him advice and keep his spirits high, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports. “I think that everything that happens to you, when...
"He wasn't touching the guy" — Patrick Ewing never high-fived his teammates who had not washed their hands
Apart from Patrick Ewing, the likes of Michael Jordan and Jason Terry practiced weird superstitions.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Trying To Trade For This Veteran Shooting Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record. That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in the NBA in three-point shooting...
Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox
Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning
The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Miami Heat Reportedly Want To Trade This Player
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Miami Heat have tried to trade Duncan Robinson.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Former AL East Hurler As Left-Handed Bullpen Depth Piece
Boston reportedly added a bullpen depth piece Sunday
Jayson Tatum's Tweet About Anthony Edwards Is Going Viral
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet about Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Danilo Galinari gives an update on his rehabilitation, travelling with the Boston Celtics
Injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari spoke with Gianluca Bortolomai of the Italian basketball blog Around The Game on the day of Boston’s recent win over the Toronto Raptors, and shared some thoughts on where he is in his rehabilitative process. On the latter, Gallo notes (translated from Italian)...
Is a Jakob Poeltl trade a realistic possibility for the Boston Celtics?
By now, there has been a small sea of ink spilled on the topic of the Boston Celtics potentially adding San Antonio Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl via a trade ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. But ,for some reason, just when you thought the notion was gone, it rears its head again.
San Antonio Spurs Discussing Major Trade With Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the entire National Basketball League with a 35-12 record and are currently on a nine-game win streak. They are four and a half games above the next closest team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers.
What three things do the Boston Celtics need to focus on for the 2023 NBA trade deadline?
Whatever the Boston Celtics end up doing at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, it is safe to say that they do not need to do much to have a successful end to the NBA’s 2023 trade season with the best record in the league. But just because this team is consistently finding ways to end up in the win column does not mean that the Celtics are free from faults.
Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired
The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary. Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
Reunion With Premier Pitcher Makes Perfect Sense To Bolster Starting Rotation
The best pitcher from the 2022 Boston Red Sox is surprisingly still available and should be highly sought after by his former organization.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
