ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Brad Stevens shook hands with Warriors players, coaches after Finals loss (report)

While the Celtics could hear the Warriors celebrating after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last season, Brad Stevens had a closer look to the festivities. Stevens, Boston’s president of basketball operations, reportedly shook hands with every Warriors players and coaches outside of their dressing room, according to Heavy’s Steve Bulpett, right after the Finals-clinching game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are The Best Team In The NBA

The Boston Celtics were on an absolute tear heading into their first matchup against the Golden State Warriors back in December. They were sitting pretty at the top of the standings with a league-best 21-5 record but a loss at Chase Center sent them on a downward spiral. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
hoopsrumors.com

Celtics Notes: Udoka, Stoudamire, All-Star Game, Smart

Celtics assistant coach Damon Stoudamire said he frequently checks in with suspended coach Ime Udoka, whom he’s known for 30 years. Stoudamire has tried to give him advice and keep his spirits high, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports. “I think that everything that happens to you, when...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Triston Casas open to extension talks with Red Sox

Triston Casas, viewed as a future cornerstone at first base in Boston, spoke to WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford this weekend and expressed an openness to discussing a long-term contract extension with the Red Sox. Alas, those talks have not actually gotten underway in any form …. “No. None whatsoever,” Casas...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

The Los Angeles Lakers have made a move to bolster their frontcourt ahead of the trade deadline. The Lakers have agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards to acquire forward Rui Hachimura, according to multiple reports. Washington will get Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks in the trade. The Hachimura trade to the... The post Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make a deadline trade? Eddie House offers a warning

The Boston Celtics have between now and Feb. 9 to decide whether they should make a deal ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are compelling arguments on both sides. There's an argument that the Celtics could use an extra wing or big man to bolster their depth. Sam Hauser's production has dropped dramatically over the past month, so the C's could benefit from a veteran wing who can help ease the burden on young superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What three things do the Boston Celtics need to focus on for the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

Whatever the Boston Celtics end up doing at the Feb. 9 trade deadline, it is safe to say that they do not need to do much to have a successful end to the NBA’s 2023 trade season with the best record in the league. But just because this team is consistently finding ways to end up in the win column does not mean that the Celtics are free from faults.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Report: Prominent Patriots Coach Could Be Fired

The New England Patriots might be making a big change to their coaching staff soon. According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Matt Patricia could be on his way out now that the Detroit Lions are no longer paying his salary.  Patricia was the defacto offensive coordinator this past season ...
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyHomers

NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
602K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy