Driver arrested for vehicular assault, DUI after 3 others injured in I-5 wreck in Whatcom
He was also arrested on charges of attempting to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale man arrested and charged in I-5 rollover crash
FERNDALE, Wash. — Robert Theodore Dodge, III, age 54, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail today, January 21st, by Washington State Patrol following a rollover crash last night that sent him and 3 others to the hospital. According to WSP, a Toyota Dodge was driving struck the...
whatcom-news.com
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
Driver fleeing Whatcom County deputies in I-5 wreck that injures four, State Patrol reports
The driver was “fleeing a previously attempted traffic stop” in a gray 2014 Toyota Sienna minivan that was reported as stolen.
KGMI
WCSO needs help identifying Birch Bay burglary suspects
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a residential burglary that happened in Birch Bay last week. In a Facebook post, the office described a break-in of a home in the 7000 block of Birch Bay...
whatcom-news.com
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
KGMI
County says boat inspections kept invasives out of lakes in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Whatcom County Public Works says its boat inspection program successfully kept invasive species out of local lakes in 2022. The department says in a newly released video that inspections cleared invasive mussels from 24 boats and aquatic plants from another 93 vessels. Inspectors drained standing water...
Detectives arrest suspected drug dealer in Sequim
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a woman Wednesday for allegedly selling fentanyl and methamphetamine in Sequim. Nona Deanda, 69, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Detectives with the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET) arrested Deanda Wednesday and booked her into the Clallam County Jail.
Police investigating this fire that evacuated WWU dorm
Fire crews arrive after smoke is reported and University Police and campus officials are seeking information.
KING-5
Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure
ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
Hate crime suspected as Bellingham attacker shouts slurs at victim
Comments made by the assailant elevates assault into a hate crime, police said.
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
KGMI
Bellingham adds over 40 acres to parks in 2022
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham added 42 acres to its parks and open spaces in 2022. The Parks and Recreation Department says the properties were paid for with Greenways levy funds and park impact fees. The largest parcel was 20 acres of forested wetlands added to the...
beckersasc.com
Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct
James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 18, 2023
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public — a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce.
whatcom-news.com
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Whatcom residents urged to brace for new round of extra-high ‘king’ tides
Last December’s storm battered Sandy Point, other waterfront areas.
TSA discloses its annual firearm screening report for Bellingham airport
Washington state set a record for the number of guns found in luggage at security checkpoints.
YMCA says staff 'followed procedure' after same-sex couple calls report to CPS discrimination
STANWOOD, Wash. — A same-sex couple in Stanwood is accusing their YMCA of discrimination after what they call a “false report” to Child Protective Services about possible child abuse. Representatives from the YMCA responded, saying they never accused anyone of abuse and their workers are mandatory reporters.
