Baton Rouge, LA

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Freshman Earns SEC Honors After Dominant Week

Tennessee Basketball freshman Julian Phillips has won SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Phillips recorded 28 points and 15 rebounds in Tennessee’s pair of road wins against Mississippi State and LSU last week. Phillips was dominant in both of Tennessee’s wins, scoring 18 points and 11...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Rick Barnes and Tyreke Key Preview Georgia Matchup on Wednesday

On Monday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena, just about an hour before the Vols’ workout to start the week, head coach Rick Barnes and veteran guard Tyreke Key met with the media to discuss the week ahead. No. 4 Tennessee will host Georgia on Wednesday night before a College Game...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Tennessee Lands in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25

Baseball America, one of the premier college baseball publications in the sport, announced its preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday morning. Tennessee Baseball and head coach Tony Vitello land at No. 2 in the Top 25 preseason rankings. D1 Baseball also announced Top 25 preseason rankings last week with Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols starting forward OUT against LSU

Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

ESPN College GameDay Coming to Knoxville For Fourth Time

ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee Basketball’s January 28 contest against the Texas Longhorns, ESPN announced Saturday morning. The show will be live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the Vols’ sold out battle with the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The show will feature...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers

Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Dazzles En Route to Polynesian Bowl MVP

In his final performance prior to the start of his career in Knoxville, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava dazzled the spectators in Hawaii during the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night. The Tennessee freshman early enrollee was the starting quarterback for the Mauka squad and was named the Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

