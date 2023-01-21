Read full article on original website
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Freshman Earns SEC Honors After Dominant Week
Tennessee Basketball freshman Julian Phillips has won SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Phillips recorded 28 points and 15 rebounds in Tennessee’s pair of road wins against Mississippi State and LSU last week. Phillips was dominant in both of Tennessee’s wins, scoring 18 points and 11...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes and Tyreke Key Preview Georgia Matchup on Wednesday
On Monday afternoon in Thompson-Boling Arena, just about an hour before the Vols’ workout to start the week, head coach Rick Barnes and veteran guard Tyreke Key met with the media to discuss the week ahead. No. 4 Tennessee will host Georgia on Wednesday night before a College Game...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee Basketball Returned To The Top Five
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media Monday after the Vols jumped five spots to No. 4 in the Jan. 23 AP Poll. The Vols are winners of two consecutive games after falling to Kentucky last week and enter a week with home games against Georgia and Texas.
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Lands in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25
Baseball America, one of the premier college baseball publications in the sport, announced its preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday morning. Tennessee Baseball and head coach Tony Vitello land at No. 2 in the Top 25 preseason rankings. D1 Baseball also announced Top 25 preseason rankings last week with Tennessee...
247Sports
Vols starting forward OUT against LSU
Tennessee senior forward Uros Plavsic has been dealing with an illness according and will not play against LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon, ESPN stated at the beginning of its broadcast. Play-by-play announcer Courtney Lyle added that he had not been seen in the arena. Plavsic had started in...
atozsports.com
Quote from Vols tight ends coach candidate shows why he’s a perfect fit for Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols still have an open spot on their coaching staff that needs to be filled. Tennessee promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last month to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the head coach at USF) as the program’s offensive coordinator. The Vols, however,...
rockytopinsider.com
ESPN College GameDay Coming to Knoxville For Fourth Time
ESPN College GameDay is coming to Knoxville for Tennessee Basketball’s January 28 contest against the Texas Longhorns, ESPN announced Saturday morning. The show will be live from Thompson-Boling Arena ahead of the Vols’ sold out battle with the Longhorns in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The show will feature...
247Sports
Tennessee announces additions of early enrollees, four more transfers
Spring-semester classes began at Tennessee on Monday, and the football program officially announced the arrivals of 20 players from its top-10 2023 recruiting class. The Vols also formally confirmed the additions of four more transfers who committed this month, who join the quartet of portal players Tennessee announced on National Signing Day in February. Those 28 players are on campus and starting classes and offseason workouts this week and will go through spring practice when it begins in late March.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler, Josiah-Jordan James React to Dominant Win over LSU
No. 9 Tennessee dominated LSU from start to finish on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge. While the Tigers did jump out to a surprisingly nice start in the first minute or two, Tennessee trounced LSU on both ends of the court for 40 full minutes. Tennessee defeated LSU by a...
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Dazzles En Route to Polynesian Bowl MVP
In his final performance prior to the start of his career in Knoxville, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava dazzled the spectators in Hawaii during the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night. The Tennessee freshman early enrollee was the starting quarterback for the Mauka squad and was named the Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
wvlt.tv
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
