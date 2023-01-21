ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Jason Cook
1d ago

He was paying for her phone, so technically, it's his phone . She wanted him to keep paying for, and he said no, that he wanted it back.

WSVN-TV

BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Police looking for who shot and killed a Riviera Beach man

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a homicide in the area of 100 block of West Street in Riviera Beach that took place Saturday, around 3:39 p.m. According to police, upon arrival patrol units found a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Never miss anything: Sign...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Rare Violations For Casa D’Angelo In Boca Raton, Cited By State Of Florida

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Casa D’Angelo, one of Boca Raton’s mainstay restaurants, just received three high priority violations from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 17th. The restaurant was NOT ordered to close, but is subject […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash in Pembroke Pines leads to road closure

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was left mangled and unrecognizable after a bad crash in Pembroke Pines. The crash shut down Flamingo Road between Pines Boulevard and Pembroke Road around 2 a.m., Monday. Police are investigating the scene as workers clean up the area. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH

WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

One Killed In Boca Raton Crash

Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
BOCA RATON, FL
