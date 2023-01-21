Read full article on original website
WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend
Sabrina Ionescu had some exciting personal news to share this week. Ionescu, who stars for the WNBA’s New York Liberty, announced Saturday over Instagram that she is engaged to her boyfriend Hroniss Grasu. She shared some awesome pictures of Grasu proposing to her. Take a look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by... The post WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu announces engagement to Raiders player boyfriend appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
Brien McMahon alum back coaching Senators on hardwood
Chrys Hernandez is in her first year coaching at her alma mater Brien McMahon High School.
UConn recruit Jana El Alfy joins team; won't play this season
Women's basketball recruit Jana El Alfy has enrolled at UConn and will practice with the team but is not expected to participate in the 2022-23 season.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Live from Woodland High: No. 1 OT Kam Pringle announces college decision!
Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has been a priority target for South Carolina since the Gamecocks offered nearly two years ago and now he’s ready to reveal his future home. Now a rising senior and the No. 1 offensive tackle in his class,...
Bronny James narrows his college choices to three schools
Bronny James has apparently narrowed down his choice of colleges. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James will reportedly decide between Ohio State, USC and Oregon, according to a report from the L.A. Times. “I’m still open, but those are options,” James told On3. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sierra Canyon star is in the midst of a standout senior year. ESPN NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony recently dubbed Bronny a “strong first round candidate” for the 2024 draft. James is also ranked the No. 38 overall prospect and No. 10 combo guard in On3’s 2023 rankings. He is also the No. 7 player in California. James’ college future has long been a source of intrigue around the sport. Last fall, the 18-year-old caused a stir when he posted photos of himself in Ohio State Buckeyes gear on Instagram after a visit to the campus. Memphis had been a rumored destination for the prospect as well, but the school was notably left off the most recent list of his final three choices.
Concordia University men's basketball team will not play remaining conference games
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Concordia University men's basketball team will not play its remaining conference games, which practically ends the team's competitive season. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with a parent of one of the players still not cleared to play after he and five other players were hospitalized a few weeks ago. The father was not surprised to hear the news, though it still was not wanted he wanted to hear. "Everything's sad, just said," said Ryan Collicott. Collicott caught up with CBS 2 by phone Saturday night, fresh off a Zoom meeting for players and their families to decide what to do...
VIDEO: UConn replacing Gampel Pavilion court
The fifth-ranked UConn women are in for a tough battle as they face DePaul Monday night in Storrs. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Game of the Week in Glastonbury. Glastonbury hosts Newington in girls basketball for the FNF game of the week. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Newington visits Glastonbury in girls basketball. Updated:...
New arenas put spotlight on Connecticut college hockey
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Located just 9 miles apart in Connecticut, Yale and Quinnipiac played for a national hockey championship a decade ago. It was also just over a decade ago that UConn made the decision to upgrade its men’s program and leave the Atlantic Hockey conference for nation’s premier college league, Hockey East.
