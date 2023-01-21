Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Athenaeum
WVU WBB Texas Tech 1-21-23
Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.
Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?
4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
No. 21 Baylor Bears at Oklahoma: Preview & How to Watch
Baylor Bears men’s basketball team set for road trip against Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Jan. 21 on ESPN2
Daily Athenaeum
WVU faculty shoot down revised changes to evaluation, promotion and tenure
Last week, WVU’s Faculty Senate held an assembly to allow all faculty to vote on the revised procedures for appointment, annual evaluation, promotion and tenure. A total of 715 votes were cast, while 494 were in opposition to the document. Faculty Senate chair Scott Wayne said in an email...
Cryer, No. 17 Baylor hand No. 9 Kansas 3rd straight loss
WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 22 points and 17th-ranked Baylor stretched its Big 12-best winning streak to five games with a 75-69 win over No. 9 Kansas on Monday night in a matchup of the last two national champions. The reigning champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)...
Yardbarker
Big 12 Schools Could Benefit From Texas, Oklahoma Leaving Early
While Texas and Oklahoma are under contract to remain in the Big 12 until 2025, there’s a good chance the two schools could leave a year early. Commissioner Brett Yormark says he’s “open to it” — if it works for all parties involved. An early...
Comments / 0