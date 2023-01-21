Avery Yearout is the photo editor for The Daily Athenaeum. She is a sophomore social work major, minoring in sychology and addiction studies from Greenville, South Carolina. The Daily Athenaeum began in 1887 and remains the independent student voice of West Virginia University. All content is produced by students, funded by student fees, advertising and generous donations by readers like yourself. Your gift goes directly to supporting our students and powers our experiential newsroom.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO