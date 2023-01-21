ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
invisiblepeople.tv

How Powerful California Storms Impact Homeless People

The Series of West Coast Storms Sends People Experiencing Homelessness Scrambling for Shelter. If you’re generally tuned in to what’s happening in the world, you’ve probably heard at least a little about the powerful storms or ‘atmospheric rivers’ that the West coast of the United States has been experiencing in the past several weeks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

How to help victims of California’s storms

On Wednesday, crowds of displaced California residents arrived at the Merced Disaster Recovery Center, located on the Merced County fairgrounds. Rick Martinez, the executive director of the California Fire Foundation, was there to welcome them and offer immediate relief. He watched as a long line formed. “When the dust settles,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
KOAT 7

ALERT DAY: Strong winds and heavy snow throughout New Mexico

Strong winds, heavy snow and difficult travel conditions have prompted Monday to be a weather alert day. Winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories, and high wind warnings have been issued for different parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Winter storm warning. A winter storm warning has...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXRM

National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22. Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado. First map key: Second map key: […]
COLORADO STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy