Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Swindon Town fan fined for shouting abuse at Ashley Cole
A Swindon Town fan has been fined £300 for "shouting and jeering" at Ashley Cole during an FA Cup match last year. Lee Oscroft, 25, previously admitted directing foul language at the former Arsenal and Chelsea star following the club's clash with Manchester City. He was acquitted of using...
Soccer-Haaland fires another hat-trick to earn Man City comfortable win over Wolves
MANCHESTER, England, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon Erling Haaland fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season to earn Manchester City a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score as Eddie Nketiah wins it
Arsenal overcame another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they beat Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon in a pulsating match. Eddie Nketiah pounced at the last to put away his second goal of the game and clinch a 3-2 victory. Manchester United had scored first through Marcus Rashford’s long-range finish, before Nketiah equalised, and Arsenal took the lead courtesy of a fine solo strike from Bukayo Saka, the England forward firing home from 25 yards to make it 2-1 to the Gunners. Lisandro Martinez headed home an equaliser for the visitors but Nketiah’s late winner was the least Arsenal deserved as they extended their lead at the top of the table.Follow all the reaction after Arsenal beat Man Utd in the Premier League: Read More Erling Haaland is ‘not a player to be dropped’ for Man City, says Pep Guardiola
Yardbarker
Arsenal is battling Chelsea for exciting young England star
Arsenal has been named as one of the many Premier League clubs interested in Jude Bellingham as he nears an exit from Borussia Dortmund. Bellingham is arguably the best English player outside the Premier League right now and the midfielder is likely to move to the EPL in the summer.
NBC Sports
Nottingham Forest equalize late to keep Bournemouth in relegation zone
Bournemouth were 10 minutes from climbing out of the relegation zone, but the Cherries were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw with fellow Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Bournemouth (17 points – 18th place) led 1-0 for nearly an hour after Jaidon Anthony...
SB Nation
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Blackpool face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Fulham vs Tottenham - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Tottenham.
BBC
Wolves sign defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m
Wolves have completed the signing of defender Craig Dawson from West Ham for £3.3m. The Englishman, 32, joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal and is Wolves' fourth January signing. Former West Brom centre-back Dawson, who has made 246 Premier League appearances, spent the past two seasons at the Hammers. Wolves,...
Tri-City Herald
How to watch Cristiano Ronaldo games at Al Nassr: Live stream, TV & highlights
It's been a tough period for Cristiano Ronaldo lovers, 'stans', or however they want to be described. The perennial Champions League winner and immensely clutch performer had long been thrust alongside Lionel Messi in the dreary GOAT debates, but 2022 saw Ronaldo's prestige in such a debate take a major hit.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: “Not easy” for Man United & Chelsea transfer targets to leave this January
It won’t be easy for clubs to sign Ajax duo Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s edition of the Daily Briefing. These two have been star players for Ajax in recent times and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them move on in the near future, with plenty of transfer rumours about interest from top Premier League clubs surfacing in the last few months.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, how to watch Premier League
Crystal Palace will look to continue their strong form when they host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the Premier League. After successfully taking points off a top-four side in their last match against Manchester United, the Eagles will be aiming to do the same against Newcastle. The...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea
Liverpool’s display in the goalless draw with Chelsea once again highlighted the loss of the intensity that made them so feared for so long. The snap and spark has gone out of their game and how it showed in a truly dreadful game at a freezing Anfield. Jurgen Klopp...
Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History
Arsenal's previous best return at the midway point of an EPL campaign had been in the 2003/04 season when they had 45 points at this stage.
SB Nation
West Ham 2-0 Everton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Bowen gets a brace
44’ - Toffees corner on the right, partly cleared and Myko puts it back in the box, headed out to Iwobi and his shot is deflected off the post for another corner! So close! Nothing comes of the resulting corner even as Fabianski flaps at it. 42’ - Antonio...
NBC Sports
Southampton vs Newcastle, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Southampton host Newcastle in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with these two Premier League teams having very different seasons. Nathan Jones and Saints are bottom of the Premier League table but cup competitions have provided them with respite in recent weeks. Their impressive home win against Manchester City to reach the semis shows what they’re capable of and although Premier League safety is their main priority, Saints have been a pretty decent cup team recently with two FA Cup semifinals, one League Cup final and now this League Cup semifinal over the past seven seasons.
Danny Ings injures knee on West Ham debut and faces several weeks out
West Ham will have to wait for Danny Ings to display his goalscoring threat after the striker suffered a minor knee injury
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Rice, Lampard, Conte, Trossard, Zaniolo, Ziyech, Gil, Navas
West Ham United's Declan Rice is leaning towards joining Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to compete for the 24-year-old England midfielder's signature. (Guardian) Everton's majority owner Farhad Moshiri has held talks with the club's board about manager Frank Lampard's future and possible replacements for...
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Comments / 0