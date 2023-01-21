ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Wyoming Man Makes Key Decision That Helps Him Survive Scary Grizzly Bear Attack

Not sure if there is anything more terrifying in North America than grizzly bears. There isn’t an animal I’d less like to get attacked by, that’s for sure (except maybe ticks). Grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states used to be so low that the sustainability of the species was in doubt. However, bear populations have rebounded strongly over the last few decades, and conflicts between people and bears have also increased. 8 people have been killed by grizzlies in the U.S. since 2020. A deer hunter in Wyoming is lucky not to be number 9 after surviving a grizzly attack back in October of 2022.
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Lake Trout Ever Caught in Alaska

With over three million lakes, 12,000 rivers, and numerous ponds and creeks, Alaska has everything it needs to be named the world’s most magnificent freshwater, sea, fly, and even ice fishing destination. Alaska’s waterways are home to more than 600 species of fish. This includes a variety of salmon, steelhead, halibut, Arctic grayling, northern pike, and Dolly Varden. One of the most popular freshwater species in Alaska is lake trout, also known as the “tyrant of the lakes” in the Native American language. This article is about the largest lake trout ever caught in Alaska and provides all the necessary details about the fish.
ALASKA STATE
Salon

What 5,000-year-old skeletons tell us about living with climate change

What can old bones teach us about adapting to climate change? More than you'd think. In a new paper published in the journal PNAS last week, 25 archaeologists and anthropologists analyzed thousands of years' worth of human remains from nearly every continent to learn how ancient people responded to rapid shifts in the climate. They studied the health of the people during hard times, comparing characteristics between societies to see what made a difference.
ARIZONA STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy