The Chicago Bulls (21-24) return home from a successful trip to Paris, France, where they beat up the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, last Thursday. Tonight, Chicago takes on the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) in the third of four regular season matchups. The teams split the first two games in Atlanta. In the series opener, the Hawks came away with a 123-122 overtime win at the buzzer on a floater from rookie AJ Griffin. Chicago won the next one in another buzzer-beating nailbiter, 110-108, thanks to a last second Ayo Dosunmu put-back off a missed shot. After tonight, the teams will meet one more time at the United Center on April 4.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO