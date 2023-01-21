Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Starting Lineups for Hornets at Jazz
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED...
NBA schedule today, game time, players to watch (Monday, Jan. 23)
Breaking down the NBA schedule today for Monday, Jan. 23 with a look at the NBA games on the slate, the key players to watch and more. After a wild weekend of NBA games that featured fights, near-fights, Shannon Sharpe and plenty more, the league is really starting to hit its stride. Now we have the NBA schedule for today on Monday, Jan. 23 that should get things rolling.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Utah Jazz
The Hornets and Jazz are scheduled to tip off inside Vivint Arena at 9 p.m. EST. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @All_Hornetsand Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of...
ESPN's Computer Ranks College Basketball's Top 25 Teams
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is really heating up in late January. While the official college basketball top 25 polls won't update until Monday, ESPN's computer model, the Basketball Power Index, has updated on Sunday morning. Here's how ESPN's computer model would rank the top 25 ...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'
Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Centre Daily
The Top 5 Plays from Monday’s Celtics-Magic Game
Derrick White denying Markelle Fultz at the rim, Al Horford's dime to Jayson Tatum, and Sam Hauser's Tommy Point headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Magic game. Derrick White Denies Markelle Fultz at the Rim. Derrick White's playing All-NBA caliber defense this season. One example is...
Centre Daily
O’Neale’s late 3-pointer lifts Nets past Warriors 120-116
Royce O'Neale walked gingerly onto the podium with an ice bag around each knee and reiterated the soaring confidence level among the Brooklyn Nets even with star Kevin Durant on the sidelines nursing a knee injury. Taking down Stephen Curry and the defending NBA champions on their home floor sure...
Centre Daily
Yasir Rosemond Discusses Indiana’s Recent Surge, Previews Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana assistant coach Yasir Rosemond filled in for Mike Woodson on Monday night's "Inside Indiana Basketball" radio show alongside play-by-play broadcaster Don Fischer. Woodson was out of town attending a wake for Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics' 1981 championship team who is credited for scoring the league's first 3-point basket.
Centre Daily
Panthers Complete In-Person Interview with Sean Payton
For 15 years, Sean Payton coached against the Carolina Panthers twice a year. Now, he's officially in consideration for the team's head coaching job as he officially completed an in-person interview with owner David Tepper and other front office reps today in New York. Payton has now completed interviews with...
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni Doubles Down in Defense of Jonathan Gannon
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni came armed with 16 different statistical categories to defend his defensive coordinator on Monday morning. The head coach’s highly-anticipated, contractually-obligated weekly radio spot on WIP, the Eagles’ flagship radio station, took on added significance after the dominating 38-7 divisional-round playoff win over the New York Giants.
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: College Football News Mocks Mayer
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this season’s NFL trade deadline, the Green Bay Packers made a play to get Las Vegas Raiders star Darren Waller. And that was with Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis under contract. With Green Bay’s top tight ends hitting free agency, it stands to reason that the position will be a focus in the 2023 NFL Draft – regardless of where Aaron Rodgers is throwing passes.
Centre Daily
Where Tennessee Signees Finished In ESPN 300
With 2023 early enrollees moving into school, recruiting services are beginning to release their final rankings. These prospects won't play another high school snap, all-star game, or showcase; all information on their abilities is final. ESPN released its final top 300 prospects. Tennessee has nine signees in that group, including...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Hawks (01.23.23)
The Chicago Bulls (21-24) return home from a successful trip to Paris, France, where they beat up the Detroit Pistons, 126-108, last Thursday. Tonight, Chicago takes on the Atlanta Hawks (24-23) in the third of four regular season matchups. The teams split the first two games in Atlanta. In the series opener, the Hawks came away with a 123-122 overtime win at the buzzer on a floater from rookie AJ Griffin. Chicago won the next one in another buzzer-beating nailbiter, 110-108, thanks to a last second Ayo Dosunmu put-back off a missed shot. After tonight, the teams will meet one more time at the United Center on April 4.
Centre Daily
Rumor Mill is Churning with Eagles’ Coaches
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles still have work to do as one of the NFL’s final four teams but that doesn’t mean others sitting at home are going to press pause when it comes to interest in the team’s assistants. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer published an update on...
Centre Daily
Report: Sean Payton Will Interview with Cardinals
The list of teams in on the Sean Payton sweepstakes reportedly has grown to four. Payton, one of the most coveted candidates in this year’s NFL hiring cycle, is set to interview with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It remains unclear exactly when the meeting will take place, but Arizona now joins Denver, Carolina and Houston as the four franchises who have interviews set up or already have interviewed the ex-Saints head coach.
Centre Daily
Bengals Open As Slight Underdogs In AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals channeled their underdog energy for their latest playoff win against Buffalo, and they'll get that opportunity again when they battle the Chiefs. According to SI Sportsbook, Cincinnati opened as a three-point underdog against Kansas City and is now a 2.5-point underdog on the site. Chiefs...
Centre Daily
Finding Broncos: 12 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Prospects to Watch
The college scouting bowl games are underway, with the Hula Bowl already in the books. Next is the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl before the big two: the Shrine Game and Senior Bowl. The Collegiate Bowl flies under the radar yearly, but a few good prospects always emerge. For example, the 2022 NFL draft saw 19 players selected who participated and 43 players in the 2021 draft.
Centre Daily
Lions Not Projected to Receive 2023 Compensatory Draft Pick
The Detroit Lions are not expected to receive any compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, according to overthecap.com. Compensatory picks are assigned to teams that let go of a certain amount of talent in free agency, when compared with their number of additions. In 2022, Detroit earned three...
