It took Liam Smith 69 seconds of round four to turn his fight with Chris Eubank Jr upside down on Saturday in Manchester. It was a truly savage end to a brutal campaign outside the ropes and one of the most shocking finishes seen in a British ring. It was unexpected and quite brilliant.Smith trapped Eubank Jr in his own corner, connected six or seven times in a bloody blur and down slid Eubank Jr. He beat the count, tottered, rolled, nearly fell without a touch and was allowed to continue. There was mayhem at ringside and in the packed...

2 DAYS AGO