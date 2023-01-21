Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Democrat to Introduce D.C. Statehood BillNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
January 6th Trial for Richard BarnettThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
History Blitz: Today in History, January 21The Quick HistorianWashington, DC
Suspect on the run following Monday morning shootout with police in Lanham
It all started around 8:40am when Prince George's County Police were called to Hickory Hill Avenue about a suspicious car.
Two Dead, 3 Firefighters Hospitalized In Temple Hills Blaze
Two people were killed and three firefighters were hospitalized in a blaze that broke out Saturday, Jan. 21 in Prince George's County. Crews arrived to the 5700 block of Center Drive in Temple Hills to find flames shooting out of a one-story home around 10 p.m. Two adults were found...
Bay Net
One Injured After Collision In Leonardtown
UPDATE – 9:18 a.m. – An ambulance was requested back to the scene to assess a 19-year-old patient. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 23, 2023 at approximately 8:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Washington Street.
mocoshow.com
Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian
Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Teen Riddled With Bullets After Stepping Onto Back Porch Of Severn Home
A teenage boy was shot while standing on his back porch at a home in Severn, authorities say. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot several times after he stepped out on a back porch at the home in the 1800 block of Eagle Court around 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, according to Anne Arundel County police.
1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared […]
WTOP
Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station
A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
WTOP
Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham
Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
arlnow.com
Two hospitalized after rollover crash caught on video in Pentagon City
A Saturday morning crash in Pentagon City sent two people to the hospital after they were pulled from their overturned vehicle. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Army Navy Drive and S. Eads Street and was caught on video (below) by local public safety watchdog Dave Statter.
Another Alleged Teenage Killer Charged After Gas Station Slaying
A second teenager has been charged in connection to the murder of a Largo man, authorities say. A 15-year-old boy has been charged for the murder of Lee Alexander Thomas, 54, over a month after his killing, according to Prince George's County police. A 17-year-old boy has already been charged...
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Culpeper County
A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car northeast of the town of Culpeper.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County
ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor. Firefighters advanced two...
WJLA
Second teen, 15, charged in carjacking shooting death of man at Largo gas station
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A second teen was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man at a Largo gas station during a carjacking in December, the Prince George's Police Department (PGPD) said on Monday. A 15-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro was taken into custody, police...
Bay Net
Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center
UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
fox5dc.com
Driver who fired weapon at officers in Prince George’s County in custody
LANHAM, Md. - The man authorities believe fired a weapon at officers Monday morning in Prince George's County is now in custody. Prince George's County police said the suspect was apprehended around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday after they spent almost eight hours searching for him. Earlier in the day, police said...
wfmd.com
One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night
The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
Rockville man dead, another man hurt after head-on collision in Urbana
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a man who was passing traffic across a double yellow line died after his car hit another car head-on, hurting the other driver. Troopers were at Fingerbroad Road (MD Route 80), east of Park Mills Road in Urbana around 10:50 p.m. Friday after they […]
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating
WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
