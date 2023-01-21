Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.

DERWOOD, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO