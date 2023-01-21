ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Net

One Injured After Collision In Leonardtown

UPDATE – 9:18 a.m. – An ambulance was requested back to the scene to assess a 19-year-old patient. LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 23, 2023 at approximately 8:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Washington Street.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Crabbs Branch Way Closed Due to Collision Involving Pedestrian

Crabbs Branch Way is currently closed at Indianola Dr. in Derwood as the result of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian that occurred around 7am on Monday, January 23. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Pete Piringer, one teenaged patient has been transported by EMS with Priority 2, non-life threatening injuries. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect significant delays. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
DERWOOD, MD
DC News Now

1 dead after shooting at Southern Ave. Metro Station

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (DC News Now) — One person died after a shooting at the Southern Avenue metro station on Sunday afternoon. Police were first called to the scene around 4:45 p.m. They said they found a male of unknown age with a gunshot wound. First responders gave the victim CPR, but he was declared […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Teen arrested in deadly shooting outside Metro station

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting outside a Metro station in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, 17-year-old D’Hani Rispus was arrested Monday in D.C. after the Sunday shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead. Rispus will be...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Driver in custody after exchanging gunfire with officer in Lanham

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have arrested a driver they say exchanged gunfire with an officer before fleeing Monday morning. Police Chief Malik Aziz said his department received a 911 call around 8:40 a.m. Monday about a suspicious vehicle on Lanham’s Hickory Hill Avenue. “The caller advised that...
LANHAM, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To House Fire In Calvert County

ST. LEONARD, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:11 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Broomes Island Road. Crews arrived to find a one-story home with heavy fire throughout the basement and first floor. Firefighters advanced two...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Woman Killed In Fatal Waldorf Crash, Man Flown To Trauma Center

UPDATE – Maryland State Police release details on the collision that turned double fatal. WALDORF, Md -On January 21, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am., police, fire, and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive. Crews arrived...
WALDORF, MD
wfmd.com

One Dead, One Injured From Head-On Collision Friday Night

The roadway was shut down for two hours. Frederick, Md (KM) The investigation continues into a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Frederick County. Maryland State Police say at around 10:48 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road (Md. 80) just east of Park Mills Road in Urbana for a crash. Witnesses told State Police that a black Dodge Charter was passing vehicles along Fingerboard on the double yellow lines. The Charger struck a Toyota Camry head on.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

18-year-old killed in shooting in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - A 18-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Annapolis.Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive.Police said the teen died at the scene after being shot in the upper torso.Police said there is no suspect information.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Student found with handgun at Northeast DC school, police investigating

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a student brought a handgun into a school in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. Police responded to Maya Angelou Public Charter School, located at 5600 East Capitol Street NE, after receiving a report of an illegal weapon being inside the school. Around 10:30 a.m., after an initial investigation, a student was found with a handgun at the school.
WASHINGTON, DC

