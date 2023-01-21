ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base

The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
New York Post

Arte Moreno ends process to sell Angels as Shohei Ohtani deal looms

The Angels aren’t going to be changing hands. The team announced Monday that owner Arte Moreno is ending the exploratory process of selling the team, which began in August, and will “continue ownership throughout the 2023 season and beyond.” “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement released by the team. “This offseason we committed to a franchise record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to...
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
FanSided

MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To Angels Sale Decision

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't selling the team after all. Last August, Moreno said the organization will begin to evaluate a future sale. On Monday, the team revealed that Moreno is ending that process to remain the MLB franchise's owner. "During this process, it became clear that we ...

