Mike Trout reveals what it will take to keep Shohei Ohtani with Angels
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani are two superstar players on a consistently mediocre Los Angeles Angels team, and with Ohtani headed for free agency in 2023, Trout will be looking to keep the Japanese phenom in California long-term. Trout joined Chris Mad Dog Russo and the High Heat podcast on...
Angels Rumors: Eight Teams Linked to Shohei Ohtani as Free Agent Landing Spots
Everyone wants a piece of Ohtani.
Yardbarker
Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora Reveal Red Sox's Plans At Shortstop, Second Base
The Boston Red Sox have been placed in a self-inflicted bind with the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the recent surgery on second baseman Trevor Story. While the middle infield options appear to be bleak, the organization does have a pair of candidates in mind to succeed their All-Star duo.
Dodgers: Trade to LA Didn't Come As a Shock to Miguel Rojas
Rojas said he was more than willing to move due to where he is at in his career
Arte Moreno ends process to sell Angels as Shohei Ohtani deal looms
The Angels aren’t going to be changing hands. The team announced Monday that owner Arte Moreno is ending the exploratory process of selling the team, which began in August, and will “continue ownership throughout the 2023 season and beyond.” “During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno said in a statement released by the team. “This offseason we committed to a franchise record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to...
CBS Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno decides against selling team, cites 'unfinished business' of winning World Series
During the latter portion of the 2022 season and throughout this entire offseason, the expectation in the baseball world was the Angels would have a new owner here in the upcoming months. Instead, current owner Arte Moreno has decided against selling the team. The decision was announced, officially, Monday afternoon.
Jose Altuve, Pablo Lopez, Luis Arraez Headline Team Venezuela for WBC
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, Miami Marlins infielder Luiz Arraez and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez are among the biggest names playing for the Venezuelan National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins March 8. Here's a look at Venezuela's roster for the WBC, as of January 23.
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno no longer selling the team
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced Monday that he is ending the "exploratory process" of selling the franchise and will continue ownership "throughout the 2023 season and beyond." "During this process, it became clear that we had unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the...
Dodgers: Unlikely Pitcher Considered to Have the “Coolest Jersey” This Season
MLB.com puts Dustin May's jersey as the team’s coolest current jersey
MLB world reacts to Angels announcement that team won’t be sold
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he is no longer exploring a sale of the MLB team, and it caused quite a reaction on social media. Last August, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno announced that he would explore a sale of the team. That had quite the positive reaction from disgruntled Angels, who watched the team fail to win a World Series since Moreno bought the team in 2003. Not to mention that this franchise hasn’t won a postseason game since 2009 in the ALCS against the New York Yankees.
Look: MLB World Reacts To Angels Sale Decision
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno isn't selling the team after all. Last August, Moreno said the organization will begin to evaluate a future sale. On Monday, the team revealed that Moreno is ending that process to remain the MLB franchise's owner. "During this process, it became clear that we ...
