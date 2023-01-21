Read full article on original website
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’
“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A.
Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’
Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.
Doll who's in intimate relationship with man says she wants to get dolls ‘more accepted’
A love doll who is in an intimate relationship with a man has 'spoken out' in a bid to get more of her kind accepted. Alongside her boyfriend Aussie Rod - not his real name - Karina has taken to Instagram to explain that she's on a mission to normalise and promote 'physical synthetic companions'.
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
A Professional Artist Spent 100 Hours Working On This Book Cover Image, Only To Be Accused Of Using AI
The artist known as Ben Moran said they were unjustly suspended from r/Art for posting their piece there.
50 years after Roe, pregnant women are posting their last wishes on TikTok
Some pregnant women in America are posting "living wills" on TikTok due to restrictive abortion laws in their states. Ashley Martinez lives in Texas, has four sons and is pregnant with a much-wanted daughter. But she's worried that her life wouldn't be prioritized if she experienced birth complications.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
PT Barnum's Sideshow Performer Who Was Famously Known as the Living Torso
Born in 1871 with no arms and legs, Prince Randian was a Guyanese-born American performer who was known by many names like “The Snake Man,” “The Human Torso,” and “The Human Caterpillar.”
Netflix Sets Documentary Series on Murdered British TV Presenter Jill Dando
Netflix is in production on a documentary series about the life and death of popular U.K. television presenter Jill Dando, who was killed in 1999. On the morning of April 26, 1999, Dando was shot dead outside her home in West London. Her murder became one of the most high profile and complex investigations in British history. Dando’s death led to one of the largest investigations launched in the history of the Metropolitan Police. A suspect was convicted and imprisoned for eight years, but was acquitted after an appeal and retrial. Despite the police identifying several other suspects, Dando’s murder remains unsolved.
‘The Last of Us’ Scores HBO’s Largest-Ever Viewership Growth for a Drama From Premiere to Episode 2
According to measurements by Nielsen combined with first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, Episode 2 brought in 5.7 million viewers across linear airings on HBO and streams on HBO Max. That marks a 22% increase from last week’s record-breaking 4.7 million, a number that Warner Bros. Discovery later reported had already jumped to 10 million after two days of availability.
The Contemporary Women Artists Reclaiming Motherhood
“There are good artists that have children. They are called men,” Tracey Emin famously remarked, explaining that motherhood would “compromise” her work. She’s not alone in this belief: Marina Abramović similarly told the German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel that she had three abortions, because she was certain having children “would be a disaster” for her work. “One only has limited energy in the body,” she said, “and I would have had to divide it.”
Victorian portrait painted at Bethlem hospital by patient to go on show
A portrait painted by an acclaimed Victorian artist while he was a long-term psychiatric patient is to return to the hospital where he spent 20 years, which is now also home to a museum. Richard Dadd was sent to Bethlem Royal hospital in south London, from which the derogatory term...
U.S. Billionaire’s Shameful Art Heist Ends in Glorious Homecoming
ROME—Ancient statues, Etruscan bowls and fresco ripped from a wall in ancient Herculaneum are among the treasures worth $20 million returned to Italy on Monday. Many belonged to the scorned American billionaire Michael Steinhardt, who was banned for life from acquiring antiquities by the Manhattan District Attorney on Dec. 21. The ban—the first of its kind—was handed down after 180 stolen objects worth $70 million were seized from his private collection in December 2021. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy of the pieces he bought...
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift Nominated for Guild of Music Supervisors Awards
Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift are among the artists nominated at the 13th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards, which recognize the craft of music supervision in film, television, games, advertising and trailers. All three were recognized in the best song category. “Elvis” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” tied...
A “Brutal” Bonsai Story Gets Curiouser and Curiouser
I’m here to recommend a fascinating article about bonsai in the New Yorker – “The Beautiful, Brutal World of Bonsai” – featuring an American who undergoes a “brutal” six-year apprenticeship to a Japanese bonsai master, and his life and work back in the U.S.
Who was Beethoven’s mysterious Elise? Historian concludes she never existed
It is one of classical music’s most famous compositions and also one of its most intriguing mysteries. Ludwig van Beethoven’s enchanting Für Elise has been played by generations of children learning the piano but musicologists have struggled in vain to find the “Elise” who inspired it.
Michael J. Fox Praises Christopher Lloyd, Says Their Friendship Took Off on ‘Back to the Future Part III’: ‘He’s Not Just a Crazy Guy, He’s an Artist’
Michael J. Fox nearly broke the internet last October when he reunited with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd on stage at New York Comic Con. The duo were on the verge of tears as Fox emotionally hugged Lloyd and Lloyd put his arm around Fox. Their reunion led many “Back to the Future” fans to wonder if the two might collaborate on screen again. Fox reflected lovingly on Lloyd at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing their friendship didn’t take shape until the third “Back to the Future” movie.
