Robert George
2d ago
flavored tobacco is bad...? decriminalization of drugs is good....? 10 round magazines bad.....? cilacyble is good if your watched....? cmon oregon we can do better than this!
Golden Momma 11
2d ago
government needs to stop this control crap!!! 1 county can not make a choice for all people in a state. Greater Idaho is looking better every day!!!
Billy Madison
2d ago
Overstepping the law again, thank you corrupt, Oregon government! Why don’t you ban drugs been homelessness band crime in band overreach of government do something useful instead of taking away peoples freedom, which is constitutional
State elections officials chose not to investigate residency complaint against new Democratic state representative
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly...
Oregon Attorney General Announces 2023 Legislative Package
SALEM, OREGON—As the 2023 Oregon Legislature gets underway, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced her legislative policy priorities for the legislative session. The AG’s proposed legislation arises in large part from two long-standing attorney general task forces that helped develop major bills around comprehensive consumer privacy and labor trafficking. Other key pieces of her agenda include further codifying abortion rights in the wake of the Dobbs case, and finally making DIY “ghost guns” illegal in Oregon.
Boston 25 News WFXT
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
WWEEK
Oregon Department of Justice Is Investigating the Taft Home and Its Former Operator
WW has learned the Oregon Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is conducting an ongoing investigation into a residential home for low-income and disabled seniors that shut down in December 2021, displacing its 70 vulnerable residents, at least two of whom ended up homeless. The investigation is now...
Readers respond: Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek’s homeless emergency declaration necessary
Congratulations to Gov. Tina Kotek. Her state of emergency declaration on homelessness was needed several years ago, (“Gov. Tina Kotek sworn into office,” Jan. 9). I hope she includes people like Katrina Holland and Jessie Burke as she works forward on a path to resolve the crisis. The...
tualatinlife.com
Tualatin among 13 cities suing oregon to halt new climate regulations
Tualatin joined 12 other Oregon cities and one county in a lawsuit against the state seeking to stop or slow the implementation of new Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules that mandate quick and substantial changes to some areas of land use and transportation. The suit, filed in the state...
philomathnews.com
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission following in-person interviews with the candidates in February.
yachatsnews.com
How a Lincoln City startup took advantage of Oregon DEQ program with lax oversight to net $1.8 million
Behind a convenience store on Oregon Highway 18 near Sheridan, three electric vehicle charging machines sit wrapped in plastic. They have been there since April and have never charged a single car. But Merlin Thompson earlier this year convinced the state they had, collecting nearly $2 million in a scheme...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon Sees Sharp Decline In Population For First Time Since 1983
Long before our world drastically changed in 2020, Americans have made a habit of packing up in search of a better quality life. It wasn’t too long ago, Oregon was the number one place to move to in 2016. In fact, for three years in a row, more people were moving to Oregon than anywhere else in the country. You could say our secret was out. Oregon was number one and seemingly favored for not only its vast beauty with endless outdoor activities, but its rich diversity.
publicnewsservice.org
Bill Extends Food Aid to All Oregonians Regardless of Immigration Status
A big gap exists in who can receive food assistance in Oregon, and some lawmakers want to bridge the divide this session. Federal law excludes people who are undocumented from programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the country's largest food assistance program. The Food for All Oregonians bill would extend food aid to lawful permanent residents, U.S. Compacts of Free Association citizens and other Oregonians who arrived as immigrants or refugees.
Washington State AG's Office Recovers Another $9.3 Million in Stolen Unemployment Benefits
OLYMPIA - Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has announced that his office recovered another $9.3 million stolen as part of a massive unemployment fraud perpetrated against states across the country. The money had been deposited by fraudsters into Bank of America accounts, and last week a King County Superior Court judge ordered Bank of America to return the stolen funds to Washington state.
Inslee told to expect lawsuit over 'out of balance' wildlife commission
(The Center Square) – Washingtonians for Wildlife Conservation announced this week that it intends to sue Gov. Jay Inslee for an “out of balance” wildlife commission that fails to represent multiple viewpoints. The charge is that in recent years, the governor has “stacked” the nine-member Washington Wildlife...
opb.org
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
philomathnews.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon
As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become...
focushillsboro.com
Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report
The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
mybasin.com
NEW LOCAL PHONE SCAM
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon has received reports that people purporting to be court staff have called members of the public and falsely claimed that their targets failed to respond to a jury summons or subpoena and owe a fine. Please be advised that the staff...
Oregon ranks highly in personal income. Some of its least populous counties, not so much.
Of the many divisions between urban and rural Oregon, personal income is among the starkest. People living near Oregon’s biggest cities earn nearly twice as much as those living in remote, sparsely populated areas. That’s according to a new report from the Oregon Employment Department. For example, Washington...
Radon awareness poster contest
The Idaho Department of Welfare is leading the regional contest, which includes Oregon, Washington, Idaho, the Nez Perce and the Spokane tribes. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the national contest. Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can build up in homes and cause cancer. There are hotspots...
focushillsboro.com
Climate Advocates Are Focusing On Building Efficiency As Oregon Politicians Pay Attention To Housing
The Oregon legislature is back in session, and housing is on their minds. People that wish to combat climate change also do. Oregonians are increasingly requesting that their elected officials make it simpler to develop homes, both to assist tenants and homebuyers save money and to solve illegal camping all around the state.
