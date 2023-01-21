Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
MBB Preview: Arkansas Hosts LSU; Coaches vs Cancer “Pink Out” Game
Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (13-6, 2-5 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) What: Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, Arkansas will host a Pink Out game on Tuesday. When: Tuesday – Jan. 24 – 6:00 pm (CT) Where: Fayetteville, Ark. – Bud Walton Arena / Nolan Richardson...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas junior guard Devo Davis knows the drill when it comes to Hoop Hogs turning their SEC misfortunes around
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas junior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis was forged through the fire of two Razorback resurgences in the past two seasons as he helped dig the team out of early SEC holes on their way to grand finishes. What turned out to be two rags-to-riches...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Jordan Walsh - Defense First
Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set...
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
nwahomepage.com
Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks to Host First-Ever "Stripe the Barn" Friday
When the No. 23 Gymbacks take on No. 8 LSU on Friday from Barnhill Arena, the crowd will look different than ever before. Head coach Jordyn Wieber and the Arkansas gymnastics team are asking all fans to participate in the program’s first-ever Stripe the Barn event. Attached and below is a graphic where fans can find which color, red or white, corresponds to each section of Barnhill Arena. All single-meet tickets are general admission, fans are encouraged to plan ahead in choosing a section they’d like, and take note of that section’s color.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#25 Arkansas Bounces Back to Beat Ole Miss
FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Fayetteville dispatcher loses home in fire, finds support in the community
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sandy Branson said she was in Texas with her husband when she received a text from her sister, Natisha, that her home had caught on fire. "It was Thursday evening and I got a text from Natisha that her husband thought that there was a fire," said Branson.
Mother of missing Fayetteville teen says DNA results identified human remains as her son
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An investigation on a missing man now has new details after human remains were located in Fayetteville. Jennifer Hay, the mother of Christian Hernandez, who went missing two years ago, tells 5NEWS that she has been notified that the found remains are those of her son.
KHBS
Police searching for missing Fayetteville man
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
UPDATE: Bella Vista police locate missing man
Bella Vista police are looking for a man who has been missing since Jan. 21.
Ark. man found guilty on 8 insurrection charges
A federal jury found Gravette's Richard "BigO" Barnett, 62, guilty of eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
