When the No. 23 Gymbacks take on No. 8 LSU on Friday from Barnhill Arena, the crowd will look different than ever before. Head coach Jordyn Wieber and the Arkansas gymnastics team are asking all fans to participate in the program’s first-ever Stripe the Barn event. Attached and below is a graphic where fans can find which color, red or white, corresponds to each section of Barnhill Arena. All single-meet tickets are general admission, fans are encouraged to plan ahead in choosing a section they’d like, and take note of that section’s color.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO