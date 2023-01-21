ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

arkansasrazorbacks.com

4 Razorbacks Land on National Preseason Top 100 Lists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball’s Chenise Delce, Kristina Foreman, Hannah Gammill and Cylie Halvorson were named to preseason Top 100 lists by D1Softball, Extra Inning Softball and Softball America prior to the 2023 season. Delce, Foreman and Gammill were tabbed to the Top 100 lists from all three...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Jordan Walsh - Defense First

Jordan Walsh is a special kind of player. He honed his skills first on the defensive end just to get a chance to play — and it worked. Walsh developed into a two-way menace, a five-star prospect and a McDonald’s All-American. And now he has his sights set...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Dillon Arkansas checking out Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Denton (Texas) Ryan Class of 2025 linebacker Dillon Arkansas was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday. Arkansas, 6-1, 185, already holds offers from SMU and Missouri. He’s certain to add several more in the coming months and years. Arkansas talked about the highlights of the visit and just the school in general.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gymbacks to Host First-Ever "Stripe the Barn" Friday

When the No. 23 Gymbacks take on No. 8 LSU on Friday from Barnhill Arena, the crowd will look different than ever before. Head coach Jordyn Wieber and the Arkansas gymnastics team are asking all fans to participate in the program’s first-ever Stripe the Barn event. Attached and below is a graphic where fans can find which color, red or white, corresponds to each section of Barnhill Arena. All single-meet tickets are general admission, fans are encouraged to plan ahead in choosing a section they’d like, and take note of that section’s color.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#25 Arkansas Bounces Back to Beat Ole Miss

FAYETTEVILLE – Anthony Black scored 17 points with eight assists and a career-high five steals while Davonte Davis scored 16 points with five rebounds and four assists to lead #25 Arkansas to a 69-57 victory over Ole Miss Saturday afternoon at Bud Walton Arena.=. Jordan Walsh and Joseph Pinion...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas snow warning leads to records sales for sleds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A winter storm is coming, so grocery and hardware stores are packed with people preparing. James Humphreys is one of many people gearing up for the winter storm. He visited The Hardware Store Monday (Jan. 23) to buy sleds. “I was instructed by my kids this...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Police searching for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Jan. 19. Police said 50-year-old Valentin Ustayy could possibly be driving a black Dodge Durango with Colorado license plate EXUTER. If you have any information about Ustayy's whereabouts, you're asked to call the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KRMG

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR

